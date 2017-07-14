Arts Splash Featuring The Lowest Pair 

Join the High Point Arts Council on Sunday, July 23, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Museum & Historical Park for the next Arts Splash concert featuring live music by The Lowest Pair! The High Point Museum & Historical Park is located at 1859 E. Lexington Avenue in High Point.

Hailing from Washington state and Minnesota, The Lowest Pair features the duel banjo picking of Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee. Blending banjo melodies with high lonesome harmonies, The Lowest Pair is also known for their song craft that ends up sounding like poetry set to music. Considered by Paste Magazine as “one of the best under-the-radar Americana duos today,” The Lowest Pair has gained quite the following over the past few years through their touring and steady stream of new material. Having released three critically acclaimed albums in the past three years, The Lowest Pair is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, which is great news for their ever-growing fan base across the country.

Concert goers are encourage to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, picnics, and snacks to enjoy along with the music. If there is a threat of rain Sunday evening, please call the High Point Arts Council after 4:00 p.m. at 336-889-ARTS for the latest update. For more information about this event or this year’s Arts Splash Concert Series, please contact Clint Bowman at the High Point Arts Council at programs@highpointarts.org or at 336-889-2787 ext. 26.