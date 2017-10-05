ArtsGreensboro Announces 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival Schedule for 2017

More than 100 events and performances will take place in dozens

of venues across Greensboro during 17DAYS, now entering its seventh year

Greensboro, N.C., October 5, 2017 — ArtsGreensboro announced details for the seventh annual 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, this year being presented from October 13 – 29, 2017.

As North Carolina’s largest collaborative arts festival, 17DAYS will feature more than 100 events and performances during its two-and-a-half-week timeframe across dozens of venues and locations across Greensboro. From top-flight entertainers and concerts to art exhibits, from theatrical performances to dance performances, and from special wine- and beer-pairing events at restaurants, wineries, and micro-breweries to artist-studio tours, 17DAYS offers many free events in addition to ticketed programs.

Events this year include concerts and programs to be presented at the Van Dyke Performance Space, for the first time as part of the Festival, as well as events from the Living Art America Bodypainting Championships to the 90th Anniversary of the Carolina Theatre and an exhibit of abstract expressionist art from noted American artist Louise Fishman at the Weatherspoon Art Museum.

“17DAYS is about engaging as many members of our community as possible in the local arts scene,” said ArtsGreensboro President and CEO Tom Philion. “These performances, exhibitions, concerts and events that are a part of 17DAYS showcase Greensboro as a vibrant arts destination.”

The Festival changed its timing from September into October this year, after gathering input and feedback from producers and venues last year to maximize Festival participation.

For the full calendar of 17DAYS Arts & Culture Events and information about the festival, visit 17DAYSgreensboro.org. 17DAYS will post updates on the Festival’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/17daysgreensboro.

About 17DAYS: Hosted by ArtsGreensboro, 17DAYS Festival is a public-service, collaborative listing of fall arts and cultural events produced by dozens of independent organizations, artists, and presenters. Now entering its seventh year, 17DAYS has become North Carolina’s largest collaborative festival, featuring more than 100 events, exhibitions, and performances each year. The 2017 festival will take place from October 13 through October 29. For more information, visit 17DAYSGreensboro.org or call Kaitlin Smith at 336-279-7083.

About ArtsGreensboro: As an arts council and community catalyst, ArtsGreensboro connects the citizens of central North Carolina to the arts through a variety of programs and services. Through the years, ArtsGreensboro has awarded more than $22 million in grants to arts organizations and projects, and currently supports approximately 70 grant projects annually. From saving the historic Carolina Theatre and creating downtown’s Cultural Center, to co-producing the National Folk Festival’s first-ever residency in North Carolina, ArtsGreensboro is working to make Greensboro a vibrant destination for work, live and play. artsgreensboro.org