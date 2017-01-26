ArtsGreensboro Announces 2017 Regional Artist Grant Recipients

Twelve artists from Guilford, Alamance, Randolph, and Rockingham Counties

receive funds to further their development as professional artists

Greensboro, N.C., January 25, 2017 — ArtsGreensboro today announced the award of twelve grants totaling $18,000 through its five-county Regional Artist Grants.

The Regional Artist Grant program is designed to support exceptionally talented visual, performing, literary, and interdisciplinary artists at all stages of their careers. Funding allows the recipients to pursue projects that will further their professional artistic development. ArtsGreensboro coordinates the Regional Artists Grant program on behalf of a consortium of five counties: Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham. Funding is provided by the North Carolina Arts Council and matched locally by participating Arts Councils.

This year ArtsGreensboro received 38 applications with requests for more than $72,000 in funding. The twelve awards were made for projects that will take place throughout 2017.

“ArtsGreensboro is privileged to coordinate the Regional Artist Grant program for five counties,” said Tom Philion, ArtsGreensboro President and CEO. “Funding from these grants gives artists the opportunity to focus on their own professional development—something that is often difficult for artists to undertake on their own.”

The grant recipients and their projects include:

· Janet Allard, Guilford County: Dramatic Writing for Musical Theatre

· Marilyn Barr, Guilford County: The First Shoe Collection

· Samatha DiRosa, Guilford County: 37.421467*

· Diane Faison, Alamance County: “The Spirit of Harriet Tubman

· Lorena Guillen, Guilford County: “The Other Side of My Heart”

· Krystal Hart, Guilford County: Coaching under fine Artist Judith Kruger

· Gregory Hoffman, Guilford County: The Polyrhythmicus

· Hye Young Kim, Guilford County: Intimate Distance Drawings

· Ethan Morrow, Randolph County: The Seed Seeker Bench

· Roy Roberts, Guilford County: Greensboro Blues

· Eliseo Santos, Guilford County: Lonely June

· Alfonso Aguilera Tobar, Alamance County: I Dare to Imagine Beyond Her…

###

For more information about ArtsGreensboro’s Regional Artist Grant program and other grant programs, please contact Director of Development Chip Berry at 333-373-7523, x243, or visit artsgreensboro.org. The deadline for the next round of Regional Artist Grants will be November 2017.

About ArtsGreensboro

With an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its ArtsFund-supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, and other opportunities including the National Folk Festival and the new Van Dyke Performance Space, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. artsgreensboro.org