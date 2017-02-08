ArtsGreensboro Receives $25,000 Grant to Present Free 2017 Summer Music Series

Los Angeles-based Levitt Foundation awards $25,000 challenge grant to support a second year of free outdoor “Levitt AMP” concerts at Barber Park in partnership with the City of Greensboro

ArtsGreensboro seeks community input and matching funds to help design and produce the series, to build on the success of last year’s effort

Greensboro, N.C., February 8, 2017 — ArtsGreensboro today announced that, for the second consecutive year, the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation has named Greensboro as one of 15 American cities to receive a prestigious Levitt AMP challenge grant award of $25,000 to support free outdoor concerts this summer.

The ten events will be presented at the Jimmie I. Barber Park in East Greensboro, where last year, concerts made possible by the same grant program drew an estimated audience of more than 6,000. ArtsGreensboro is seeking input from the community to gain insight on what audiences want to hear and experience at the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series in 2017. An online survey can be accessed by the public at artsgreensboro.org/survey-levitt now through March 15.

ArtsGreensboro and the City of Greensboro joined forces to apply for the grant, competing with 53 other cities in a process in which Greensboro was chosen as a finalist, and ultimately selected as one of 15 American communities to receive grant funds.Last July, the Levitt Foundation invited nonprofits across the country to submit proposals that would reflect the three goals of the Levitt AMP awards: Amplify community pride and the city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live Music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public Places. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking, the Levitt Foundation opened the selection process to the public to choose the Top 25 Finalists.

“We are grateful to the Foundation for their vote of confidence in our city and project,” said ArtsGreensboro President and CEO Tom Philion. “Last year’s series was a big win for our citizens, and really showed what a meaningful impact the power of music and diverse programming can have on building community and celebrating our shared heritage. It was yet another example of how this community works together to make exciting projects happen.”

City Council Member Sharon Hightower, whose District 1 includes Barber Park, said, “I can’t say how excited I am about ArtsGreensboro winning this grant for a second year. Thanks to this music series at the amphitheater, the construction of the new community and women’s center at the park, the new Hayes-Taylor YMCA, and the other enhancements to the park, people are really starting to notice Barber Park as a jewel of East Greensboro! The Levitt AMP Music Series last year brought so much diverse music that people really related to…it’s so valuable that ArtsGreensboro is getting community input on this year’s series to build on the success of last year’s concerts. I can’t wait for these 10-weeks of concerts to start-up again this year!”

“It is an honor to be among the few recipients of the Levitt AMP Grant. Awards such as these, speak to the City’s strong sense of community and as a result, we can provide quality programming in East Greensboro at no charge to our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2017 Levitt AMP Grant Awards winners. Each made a compelling case for how the Levitt AMP Music Series will activate a public space and strengthen the social and economic fibers of their communities,” says Sharon Yazowski, Executive Director of the Levitt Foundation. “Jimmie I. Barber Park has proven to be the ideal place for the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series. The range of high caliber talent showcased throughout the concert series has created visibility for the park, making it a citywide destination for everyone in Greensboro to enjoy.”

The 15 Levitt AMP winners hail from small towns like St. Johnsbury, Vt.; Middlesboro, Ky.; Berea, Ky.; Jacksonville, Ill.; Denison, Texas; Stevens Point, Wis.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Sheboygan, Wis.; to mid-sized cities spanning the country including Carson City, Nev.; Ocala, Fla.; Utica, N.Y.; Santa Fe, N.M.; Trenton, N.J.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Greensboro, N.C. Each winner will present 10 free concerts featuring a diverse lineup of high caliber entertainment in 2017 as part of the Levitt AMP Music Series, for a total of 150 free Levitt AMP concerts.

ArtsGreensboro encourages supporters to share the news about the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series by using the hashtag #LevittAMPgso on social media.

About Levitt AMP Awards – The Levitt AMP Grant Awards is an exciting matching grant program made possible by Levitt Pavilions, a national nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of America through the power of free, live music. The Levitt AMP Music Series was created in 2014 Levitt AMP to bring the joy of free, live music to people of all ages and backgrounds living in small-to-mid-sized towns and cities, transforming neglected public spaces into thriving community destinations. levittamp.org

About Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation – The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers towns and cities across America to transform underused public spaces into thriving destinations through the power of free, live music. In 2017, more than 450 free Levitt concerts will take place in 22 towns and cities, all featuring a rich array of music genres and high caliber talent. Learn more at levitt.org

About ArtsGreensboro – With an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its ArtsFund-supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, and other opportunities including the National Folk Festival and the new Van Dyke Performance Space, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. artsgreensboro.org