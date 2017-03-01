ArtsGreensboro Seeks Nominations for 2017 Arts in Business Award

In 2016, The View on Elm was recognized for their work with Greensboro artists – Nominations are due by Thursday, March 30

Greensboro, N.C., March 1, 2017 — ArtsGreensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford Merchants Association, and the North Carolina Entrepreneurship Center at UNCG, is accepting nominations for the 2017 Arts in Business Award. This annual award recognizes a Greensboro small business for its leadership and commitment to the arts and its impact on the arts, as measured by activities, projects, and/or events in support of any aspect of the arts.

To be eligible, a nominee must be a Greensboro business with 100 or fewer employees. Foundations, individual philanthropists, government agencies, and arts organizations are not eligible.

Past recipients of the Arts in Business Award include The View on Elm, Tate Street Coffee, Just Be, and PhotoBiz.

This year’s recipient will be honored at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, May 2.

Nominations for the 2017 Arts in Business Award are due to ArtsGreensboro no later than 5 pm on Thursday, March 30. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate their own businesses or another that fulfills the criteria. Nomination forms are available at artsgreensboro.org.

About ArtsGreensboro – With an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its ArtsFund-supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, and other opportunities including the National Folk Festival and the new Van Dyke Performance Space, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. artsgreensboro.org