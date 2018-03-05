ArtsGreensboro Seeks Nominations for 2018 Arts in Business Award

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2018)

Greensboro, N.C., February 22, 2018 — ArtsGreensboro, in partnership with the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Guilford Merchants Association, and the North Carolina Entrepreneurship Center at UNCG, is accepting nominations for the 2018 Arts in Business Award. This annual award recognizes a Greensboro small business for its leadership and commitment to the arts and its impact on the arts, as measured by activities, projects, and/or events in support of any aspect of the arts.

Nominations are due by Thursday, March 29

To be eligible, a nominee must be a Greensboro business with 100 or fewer employees. Foundations, individual philanthropists, government agencies, and arts organizations are not eligible.

Small Businesses Make an Economical and Cultural Impact on The Arts.

Past recipients include Scuppernong Books, The View on Elm, Tate Street Coffee, Just Be, and PhotoBiz.

This year’s recipient will be honored at the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce Small Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 26.

Nominations for the 2018 Arts in Business Award are due to ArtsGreensboro no later than 5 pm on Thursday, March 29. Individuals and organizations are encouraged to nominate their own businesses or another that fulfills the criteria. Nomination forms are available online at artsgreensboro.org.

About ArtsGreensboro – With an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its annual community-wide Campaign for the Arts- supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, and other opportunities including the NC Folk Fest and the Van Dyke Performance Space, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. artsgreensboro.org