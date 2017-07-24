Artworks Gallery August Exhibition: OH! Naturale Nudes and Nature

OH! Naturale

Nudes and Nature

Seth Moskowitz and Don Green

Exhibition dates: July 30 – August 26, 2017

Artists’s Reception, Sunday, August 6th, 2 – 4 pm

Gallery Hop: Friday August 4, 7 – 10 pm



Moskowitz has always been fascinated by the beauty of organic forms and how shifts in the interplay of hue, tone and texture affect the emotions evoked by his interpretations of the natural world. The nudes and nature scenes in “OH! Naturale” are intended to create an immediate emotional response that captures the viewers’ attention and helps them discover something new about the subject they think they see.

Seth Moskowitz was born and raised in New York City and moved to Winston-Salem in 1979 after two years in the nation’s capital, working at the Washington Post. He spent three years as a reporter and columnist for the Winston-Salem Journal before joining the public relations department at R.J. Reynolds Industries in 1982. His career with Reynolds has included a two-year assignment in Santa Fe, N.M., and he is currently director of communications for RAI Services Company.

In his youth and through his teens, Moskowitz channeled his creative energies primarily into writing poetry, music and contemporary folk songs. In 2005, while taking an “Artist’s Way” course that he hoped would re-energize his interest in creative writing, he discovered a long-hidden passion for playing with photographic images.

“The images I create begin as photographs, but few bear much resemblance to photography when I’m through,” Moskowitz says. “I am not interested in producing pictures that mirror what I see. Rather, I love to layer and alter and play with images – and watch with wonder as the interplay of shape, texture, color and form transforms itself into an emotional vignette that speaks to the viewer in a language beyond words.”

Moskowitz is a member of Artworks Gallery, Associated Artists of Winston-Salem and The Muddy River Art Association. His work has appeared in national juried art exhibits and is often displayed in galleries and community exhibits in and around Winston-Salem, including the Sawtooth School for Visual Art’s gallery and shop.

Don Green’s latest sculpture is based on the cycle of life, death, decay and rebirth. His wood sculptures are created from found tress that have gone through this cycle on life, death and decay and are now reborn as magnificent, sensual sculpture.

Green is a sculptor, artist and craftsman. A fixture for more than 20 years in the Triad art community, Don’s work also graces public and private collections across the nation. Don specializes in metal, wood and stone forms inspired by nature. He lives and works in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He received his MFA from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin in 1966, his BFA from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois in 1964, and an Advertising Art Degree from the American Academy of Art, Chicago, Illinois in 1956.

To quote Don Green: “My art has always been inspired by nature— land, rocks, woods, water and the ongoing processes in nature—erosion, wear, rust and decay. My life is shaped and influenced by my perceptions of the natural world around me. I find proof of the existence of a supreme being and a sense of spiritual renewal and guidance in nature’s landscapes. The materials I work with are stone, wood and naturally oxidized steel. My forms are generally organic, inspired by trees or details of them, hills and valleys, rocks, roots, streams and rivers. Much of my sculpture is concerned with massive weight, compression and the resulting distortion apparent in the forms.”

www.Artworks-Gallery.org

Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. (336) 723-5890

Gallery hours are: Wed.- Sat. 11-5 Sunday 1 – 4pm