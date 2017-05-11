ASHEBORO based record label to perform luminaria ceremony & survivor lap ceremony at this years relay for life

2012 Courier Tribune Favorite Musician/2013 Yes Weekly’s Triad’s Best Hip Hop Artist/15th Annual Independent Music Award Winner, Ty Bru will perform Luminaria Ceremony, label mates will assist in announcing names during the Survivor Lap Ceremony.

Friday, May 19, 2017.

6pm-midnight

South Asheboro Middle School – 523 W Walker Ave. Asheboro, NC

– Asheboro, NC native and founder of Mightier Than The Sword Records, Photography & Literature, Tyler “Ty Bru” Brueilly was chosen by Relay For Life Of Randolph County to perform the Luminaria Ceremony at 9:00pm and will join his label mates to announce cancer survivor names at 7:15pm during the Survivor lap.

Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer, they are decorated with names and messages. They are dedicated to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. After dark and following an introduction to the meaning of the ceremony and a poetry reading by Ty Bru, a moment of silence is observed and each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.

Survivors “define courage and inspire those facing a cancer diagnosis, their strength is honored with each step they take around the first lap.” It is expected over 300 survivors will participate in this lap, each name to be called out by a Mightier Than The Sword Records artist.

Mightier Than The Sword Records’ participation in this event is part of their “Community Outreach Initiative” that was launched at the beginning of Spring, including involvement in Purple Ribbon Day, Earth Day Volunteer Clean ups, a Multi-Stream Recycling campaign and a Music For Meals event scheduled for June 10, 2017 .