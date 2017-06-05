Asheville country, bluegrass band to play at Foothills Brewing

Asheville country and bluegrass band, Redleg Husky will play a show at Foothills Brewing on June 7, from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Redleg Husky is quickly becoming known as the hardest working band in the business with 223 shows played in 2016, and sights set on 250 in 2017.

About Redleg Husky: Redleg Husky is a country, bluegrass and blues duo based in Asheville, North Carolina. Since its inception in 2012, the band has been performing its unique blend of American music in barrooms, theaters and festivals throughout the southeast and beyond. The group has released three recordings of original music in that time, a self-titled EP in 2013, its full-length debut, Carolina, in 2014, and a second LP, My Old Heart, in 2016. With more than five hundred shows already under their belt, Tim and Son are excited to continue their musical evolution, developing new takes on classic songs, bringing an impassioned live show to audiences throughout the region, and pushing musical boundaries within the many sub-genres of Americana.