A&T Students Make a Splash in the Fashion Industry

Greensboro, N.C. (Oct. 27, 2017) – Three student fashion designers from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University are among 12 up-and-coming fashion artists who will compete for best design work, and bragging rights, during a one-day show that opens a retrospective on the renowned Ebony Fashion Fair.

The design competition will premiere as part of the North Carolina Museum of Art’s Project NCMA, in the “Inspiring Beauty: 50 Years of Ebony Fashion Fair” runway fashion show on Saturday, Oct. 28.

N.C. A&T students Desiree Hedrick, Wes Rowe and Wilhelmina Mendes-Cole will compete in a contest evaluated by some well-known authorities in the fashion industry. Zang Toi, Faye Clerk Moseley, and Victor and Sarah Lytvenenko of Raleigh Denim are all judges.

Andre Leon Talley, former American editor-at-large for Vogue magazine will make a special guest appearance at the competition. Prizes will be awarded for Best of Show ($1,000), Runner Up ($500), and Second Runner Up ($250).

The Fashion Merchandising and Design program at A&T offers a comprehensive curriculum that exposes and develops students for the business of fashion as well as apparel design. Courses in merchandising prepare students for business, marketing and retail aspects of the fashion industry while courses in apparel construction and pattern making allow students to develop and utilize their creative skills. Students graduate with a well-rounded background in merchandising and apparel design that will allow them to pursue careers in several different areas within and related to the fashion industry.