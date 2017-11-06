A&T Theatre Arts Program presents Javon Johnson’s Award Winning Hilarious Gospel Musical Sanctified

(Last Updated On: November 6, 2017)

Written and Directed by Javon Johnson, Sanctified is the story of small black church, standing on its traditions (and its last legs!) and is faced with the challenge of working together in their last-ditch effort for a successful revival in hopes of rebuilding their reputation and their congregation. This task seems overwhelming when their young, newly acquired interim Pastor, Harold P. Jones attempts to upgrade the choir’s lackluster repertoire. His ideas prove to be a little too fast-paced for the elders, even more so when the Pastor seeks help from his cousin, the diva-of-all-divas and gospel singer extraordinaire Sister Paulette Denise Jones. Things quickly seem to go downhill but all may not be lost. That is if Mister and Sir, an unlikely and hilariously bickering odd couple on a secret mission of their own, can assist in the success of this revival. Winner of six 2009 Black Theatre Alliance Awards including the August Wilson Award for Best Writing of a Play (Musical/Adaptation), Best Production (Musical or Revue), Best Direction (Musical or Revue), and Best Musical Director, Sanctified promises great music, exciting characters and an inspirational and hilarious time at the theatre.

About Javon Johnson

Javon Johnson is a native of Anderson, S.C., and is gaining worldwide recognition as a multi-talented actor and playwright. Javon’s television credits include Prison Break, Tyler Perry: House of Payne, One Life to Live, Porgy: A Gullah Version. He has performed on film in The Poker House, Barbershop 2, Tyler Perry‘s Daddy’s Little Girls, The Temptations, and Dogma. He is a member of The Dramatist Guild, Screen Actors Guild, Actors’ Equity Association, and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. In addition to film, Javon delivers critically acclaimed performances on stage. He is a founding ensemble member/resident playwright of Congo Square Theatre Company in Chicago and has acted in off-Broadway productions such as Stick Fly, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, Seven Guitars, Ali, Before It Hits Home, Cryin’ Shame, Deep Azure, Amistad Voices, A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Pericles, Macbeth, and Pill Hill.

Performance Dates & Times

Thursday, November 30 @7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1 @7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 @3:00 p.m. and @7:30 p.m.

Sunday December 3 @3:00 p.m.

Cost

Adults – $17.00

Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students – $11.00

Children 12 & under – $6.00

A&T Students – Free with Aggie One Card

For tickets call 336.334.7749 or visit ncataggies.com

For Group Rates call 336.334.7519