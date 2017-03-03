A&T Theatre Arts Program tackles play about a love affair that stands the test of time

Written by Dr. John Shevin Foster and directed by Dr. Vanita Vactor, Plenty of Time is the story of two unlikely lovers, a spoiled rich debutante and a Black Panther. It is 1968. Corey and Christina meet in Oak Bluffs – a black section of Martha’s Vineyard. Christina is 17 years old and from an upper class family. Corey is 22 and a member of the Black Panther Party. Despite their obvious differences they are sexually attracted and share a passionate night together. The next morning, however, they begin to talk and their conflicting worlds unfold.

Over the next 33 years they marry, although not to each other, and continue to meet on the same annual date to continue their sometimes illicit affair. Each time they return to the small private beach house, they bring with them their personal growth and experiences, as well as the influences of the ongoing (sometimes radical, sometimes stagnant) social and political changes for African-Americans.

Please join us for a special talk-back with Dr. John Shevin Foster Plenty of Time’s playwright and New York director and producer on Friday, March 31, 2017 directly following the production.

Plenty of Time – Performance Schedule

March 23 – 26, 2017 & March 30 – April 2, 2017

Thursday, Friday and Saturday @7:00 p.m.

Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.

Location: Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University, 1601 East Market Street – Greensboro NC 27411

Ticket Information:

General Admission – $17.00

Senior Citizens/Non A&T Students – $11.00

A&T Students FREE with Aggie One Card

To purchase tickets call 336.334.7749 or visit ncataggies.com

Plenty of Time contains adult language and content