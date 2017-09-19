A&T Theatre Guest Artist Johnnie Mae welcomed for Mississippi Born and Bred production

Mississippi Born and Bred confronts the struggles of a 14 year old black girl during the 1960’s in Clarksdale Mississippi

Set in Clarksdale, Mississippi in 1966, Mississippi Born and Bred written and directed by Dr. Darius Williams, is a coming of age memory play. Against the historical backdrop of segregation, Jim Crow laws, civil rights activism and the trauma of lynching in the Deep South, the drama tells the story of a 14-year-old black girl named Mook as she struggles on her journey to empowered black womanhood. At the center of Mook’s spiritual journey is spiritual seer Miss. Emma who navigates Mook to a spiritual place known as Root Valley while Mook struggles to embrace all of her complicated differences: her southern speech, her dark skin and her kinky hair. The role of Miss. Emma will be played by stage, film and television actress Johnnie Mae. Mrs. Mae has appeared in Law & Order SVU and Criminal Intent, The Jim Gaffigan Show, 30 Rock and Blue Bloods, just to name a few. Her film credits include The Wolf of Wall Street, Enchanted and Up in Harlem. She has won two Audelco Awards for Best Actress for her performance Ma Rainey in August Wilson’s Ma Raineys Black Bottom and Best Supporting Actress in Why Old Ladies Cry at Weddings.

Dr. Darius Omar Williams was recently appointed associate professor of the BFA Professional Theatre Training Program at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. A professional equity actor, acting coach, director, poet, novelist and playwright, he is also executive director of the Paul Robeson Theatre. With over 20 years of experience in the theatre Williams has performed and directed regionally in the US.

This production is a part of ARTSGreensboro’s 17 Days Arts and Cultural Festival

Performance dates and times:

WEEK 1

Thursday, October 19, 2017 @7:30pm – pay what you can night

Friday, October 20, 2017 @7:30pm

Saturday, October 21, 2017 @7:30pm

Sunday, October 22, 2017 @3:00pm

WEEK 2

Thursday, October 26, 2017 @7:30pm – pay what you can night

Friday, October 27, 2017 @7:30pm

Saturday, October 28, 2017 @7:30pm

Sunday, October 29, 2017 @3:00pm

Location: Paul Robeson Theatre on the campus of NC A&T State University

Cost:

Adults – $17.00

Senior Citizens & Non-A&T Students – $11.00

Children 12 & under – $6.00

A&T Students – Free w/ Aggie One Card

For tickets call 336.334.7749 or visit ncataggies.com