Award-winning Artist Jessica Singerman to Exhibit Work at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Sawtooth School for Visual Art presents Among The Weeds And Other Blossoming Things, a collection of paintings from award-winning artist Jessica Singerman. The show will be on display in the Corridor Gallery April 4 through April 30, 2017, with the opening reception on Friday, April 7, from 5:00–7:00 PM.

In Singerman’s brightly colored paintings, viewers will find bold shapes and subtle washes of color juxtaposed with calligraphic line. The layering of vivid colors and shapes evoke landscapes, maps, and memories of time spent in the outdoors. Singerman is noted for her expressive paint-handling and fresh use of color.

Singerman is inspired by the poetry of nature: color and light in the landscape, seasons, and the passing of time. She begins each painting with acrylic and primarily uses hot and bright colors that will vibrate relative to subsequent layers of color that reference the landscape. Once she is pleased with the surface of the painting in acrylic, she continues with oil paint to further build the surface and to play with color, edge, shape, and spatial relationships. In her finished paintings, she looks for a sense of history to the layers of paint, and a balance of awkward and delicate.

Says Singerman of her paintings, “Abstraction is the most intuitive way for me to explore the sensorial aspect of living. Working with color, line, shape, and composition is the way that I process these sensations and explore the connection between space, movement, and time, as well as the natural world, maps, and memory.”

Ten percent of sales from Singerman’s exhibit during the opening reception will be donated to Family Services, a Winston-Salem nonprofit organization that works collaboratively with government, education, other nonprofit organizations and citizens to solve our community’s complex social problems.

About Sawtooth School for Visual Art

Sawtooth School for Visual Art is the Piedmont Triad’s premier community visual art school, providing art education to artists and art lovers of all ages and skill levels. Funded in part by the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County and the North Carolina Arts Council, Sawtooth School is located in the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts at 251 N. Spruce Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Additional information about the Sawtooth School can be found on-line at www.sawtooth.org, or by calling (336) 723-7395.

About Jessica Singerman

Born in Bangor, Maine in 1980, Jessica Singerman lived alternatively in France and the United States during her early life. Singerman earned her BA with Highest Honors in 2002 from the College of William & Mary, Virginia, and her Masters of Fine Arts in 2004 from the University of Delaware while on a fellowship. Her watercolors are the subject of a book published in 2017, Little Watercolor Squares, and her award-winning paintings and drawings are exhibited and collected internationally. Singerman lives and works in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.