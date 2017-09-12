Award Winning Houston Band, The Suffers, Set to Bring Unique “Gulf Coast Soul” Stylings to the High Point Theatre

An evening of sultry vocals, powerful horns and playful groves scheduled for Sun., Sept. 24

High Point, North Carolina – Creative, fun and interactive with their audience, The Suffers, is a dynamic 10-piece band with a deep and original repertoire incorporating classic rock, country, Latin, reggae and “Gulf Coast Soul” stylings, with gospel undertones. Recipient of 20 Houston Press Music Awards within the last three years, the band will move from packed-out Houston venues, and appearances at 150+ notable festivals and events, to settle in at the High Point Theatre just long enough for a single live performance Sun., Sept. 24, at 7:00 pm.

Horns, guitars, percussion, keys and the sultry, smoky, soaring vocals of Kam Franklin is the reason this euphonious band has make it onto many of the “musicians to watch” lists lately. Established in 2011, The Suffers’ lineup consists of bassist Adam Castaneda, vocalist/keyboardist Pat Kelly, trumpet player Jon Durbin, trombonist Michael Razo, guitarist Kevin Bernier, percussionist Jose “Chapy” Luna, drummer/vocalist Nick Zamora, jazz saxophonist Cory Wilson, guitarist/vocalist Alex Zamora and frontwoman/vocalist Kam Franklin. The band’s distinct sound is contributed directly to these individual members’ early roots: years spent plugging away in other local groups with a vast array of musical genres.

The Suffers is currently on tour promoting their much-anticipated, self-entitled 2016 album. Fresh off visits with NPR in Washington, DC, for a “Tiny Desk” concert, and with appearances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Newport Folk Festival, a national television debut on the Late Show with David Letterman, and having now joined the elite group of musical acts to have performed on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Suffers are shaking up the notion of being yet just another soul revival band to thousands of fans, new and old alike.

“The Suffers will be one of the most exciting musical groups we have ever had grace the stage at this Theatre,” says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “Music, personality and audience interaction will guarantee a great time is had by all.” Tickets are $25-$30, available at the box office by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.