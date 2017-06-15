Baby+Company and Novant Health Join Forces to Open New Birth Center in Winston-Salem

Ribbon cutting scheduled for June 20 and community open house event on June 24

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Baby+Company, a growing network of modern birth centers, is joining forces with Novant Health to open the first freestanding birth center in Winston-Salem. The new center will offer families in the greater Triad area the best elements of highly personalized care, along with the benefits that come from collaboration with a leading health system. This is Baby+Company’s second birth center in partnership with Novant Health building off the success of Baby+Company’s center in Charlotte, which opened in 2015.

Baby+Company will be joined by community leaders to unveil the new facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20. A community open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 to welcome Winston-Salem families to tour the location and meet the staff. The center is located at 200 Charlois Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

“Our birth center offers an integrated set of health, wellness and emotional support, preconception through parenting, in a comfortable environment that looks and feels like home,” says Cara Osborne, founder and chief clinical officer for Baby+Company. “Our growing partnership with Novant Health allows us to offer women the choice between a birth center or hospital based birth. Together we are working to improve clinical outcomes for women and babies by offering a wide range of support for families as they enter a new stage of life.”

Baby+Company provides families with an enhanced level of care at a time when there is more attention on improving maternal health outcomes, reducing health care costs and increasing patient satisfaction, as published in a recent edition of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

“We are excited that women in our community now have an option to have midwifery led births in a hospital or a birth center. Birth centers are an excellent option for women in Winston-Salem with low-risk pregnancies,” says Kirsten Royster, service line leader for OBGYN in Novant Health’s greater Winston-Salem market. “They provide families with attention and support and the coaching that they need to have a successful low-intervention birth. Our team from Novant Health Midwifery Associates has joined Baby+Co. We are extremely excited to be collaborating with them to provide the Winston Salem community with a new birthing option.”

The center’s team of certified nurse-midwives take time to get to know you. They perform all of the clinic checks you would expect, plus work with you on nutrition, stress management, and help you prepare for baby with an integrated set of classes. The birthing suites offer deep soaking tubs and pain management options like nitrous oxide, birthing balls and Swedish bars to help laboring moms find more comfort during labor. Family rooms are equipped with a fully fitted kitchen and a living room area for families.

“At Baby+Company, we believe that every woman deserves to choose the right pregnancy and birth experience for her and her family,” continued Osborne. “We bring this mission to life by helping expectant moms explore their childbirth choices and prepare for childbirth with customized health plans addressing individual needs.”

The benefits and safety of the birth center model are well documented. According to a study by the American College of Nurse-Midwives, women with low-risk pregnancies have outcomes that are the same or better in a birth center setting when compared to nationally reported outcomes of low-risk births in hospitals.

About Novant Health – Novant Health is an integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient facilities and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to communities in Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. Named in 2016 by Becker’s Hospital Review as one of the nation’s 150 best places to work in healthcare, Novant Health network consists of more than 1,500 physicians and over 25,000 employees that provide care at over 470 locations, including 14 medical centers and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. In 2016, the health system provided more than $725.5 million in community benefit, including charity care and services.

About Baby+Company – Baby+Company is a growing network of modern birth centers operating in collaboration with leading health systems across the country supporting the call by the American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology for lower rates of intervention during labor and birth. We were founded on the simple belief that there is a better way to provide maternity and family care that is individually tailored to meet the unique needs and desires of every family. We provide health, nutrition and emotional support every step of the way, pre-conception through pediatrics. We offer a full range of clinical services, including: pre-conception counseling; prenatal care; labor and birth support; home based postpartum care; well-woman and pediatric care; as well as wellness workshops; parenting classes and much more. Our team is entirely devoted to celebrating and enhancing birth and the incredible journey of parenting. For more information, please visit: www.babyandcompany.com.

About Cara Osborne – Cara Osborne is a Certified Nurse Midwife by clinical training and holds a BA in Biology from Transylvania University, a MSN in Midwifery from Vanderbilt School of Nursing and a MS and SD in maternal and child health from Harvard School of Public Health. Her academic area of focus is perinatal epidemiology. Prior to coming to work at Baby+Company full time, Cara was an assistant professor in the Eleanor Mann School of Nursing at the University of Arkansas and a co-investigator for the American Association of Birth Centers Uniform Data Set. Cara is a reviewer for the Journal of Midwifery and Women’s Health, a technical adviser to the Board of Directors for Midwives for Haiti, and sits on the Department of Health and Human Services’ Health.