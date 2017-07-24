BE LOUD! ’17 TO FEATURE DRIVIN’ N’ CRYIN’, THE SPRESSIALS, THE BACKSLIDERS AND MORE AUGUST 25–26 AT CAT’S CRADLE

All Proceeds From Two-Night Festival to Benefit the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation Carrboro, NC (July 24, 2017) – The fourth annual concert supporting the underserved adolescent and young adult (AYA) cancer population—and the unique position of an AYA program director at UNC Hospitals—will take place August 25–26 at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro, N.C. Featuring influential bands from the 1980s to today, the concerts will benefit the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation, whose mission is to support adolescent and young adult cancer patients and their families at UNC Hospitals. The foundation honors the memory of Sophie Steiner, a Chapel Hill teenager who died of cancer in 2013, and was founded by her parents, Niklaus and Lucy Steiner. Be Loud! ’17 will feature Drivin’ n Cryin’, The Backsliders and Boom Unit Brass Band on Friday, August 25, and on Saturday, local supergroup The Spressials, Hege V, and Billy Warden and the Floating Children. This year continues the festival’s streak of presenting unique “one night only” bands: The Spressials features members of The Pressure Boys and Ben Folds Five performing The Specials’ seminal first record and other selections from the 2 Tone ska era. “In this fourth year of Be Loud! weekends, the generosity of the musicians and the spirit of the community continues to amaze us,” Niklaus Steiner said. “And this year, I get to hear one of my top three albums of all time played by an all-star band!” Friday headliner Drivin’ n Cryin’, out of Atlanta, has been one of the Southeast’s most popular and influential bands for decades. Led by Kevn Kinney and Tim Nielsen, the band has released 10 full-length records, including the gold-certified Fly Me Courageous. Recently reunited and better than ever, The Backsliders exploded out of the Triangle Americana scene in the ’90s with their Pete Anderson-produced classic Throwing Rocks at the Moon. Boom Unit Brass Band takes the Second Line sound of Old N’awlins to the Old North State and adds some of its own funky flavor. Saturday night features The Spressials, a local supergroup composed of members of The Pressure Boys, Ben Folds Five, The Veldt and more, performing The Specials’ seminal debut album and other favorites from the 2 Tone era. Led by George Hamilton V, Hege V’s rootsy-rock sound and their Mitch Easter-produced debut House of Tears made them one of the biggest local acts of the late ’80’s. The band reunited in summer 2016 for one night and will do so again at Be Loud! ’17. Opening the evening is Billy Warden and the Floating Children. There will be fog. There will be lights. It will get funky. All proceeds from Be Loud! ’17 benefit the Be Loud! Sophie Foundation. The foundation has raised nearly $700,000 since its founding in 2014. It funds the adolescent and young adult program director at UNC Hospitals to better serve patients ages 13 to 26, who face unique challenges while undergoing cancer treatment. This position is the first of its kind in the country. For more information about the foundation, please visit www.BeLoudSophie.org. Tickets are $40 for a weekend pass, $25 for Friday night only and $20 for Saturday night, and are available at www.beloudfestival.com, www.catscradle.com or by calling the Cat’s Cradle box office at (919) 967-9053.