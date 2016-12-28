Alley Rabbits Concert

The Public GSO (433 Spring Garden St. Greensboro)

Sat. Dec. 31 7:30-10 p.m.

“Triad Acoustic Stage presents THE ALLEY RABBITS in concert Saturday, December 31, 2016, at 7:30 PM (doors 7:00 PM). Profits will be donated to Logie Meachum’s health care fund for his cancer treatment. Tickets $10 are available now at http://www.triadacousticstage.com/events.php or at the door, if not sold out. This new location has a full cash bar, two adjacent restaurants, adjacent parking, and space for dancing. For pre-show dining reservations call Four Flocks (336) 676-6131 OR Revolution Burger (336) 676-6132. Come out for some fun, help us raise some money for Logie Meachum, & help us try out the new venue! See ya there!” – via Facebook

Brothers Pearl with Morgan Keene Band

Bulls Tavern (408 W. 4th St. Winston-Salem)

Sat. Dec. 31 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

“Come ring in the New Year with Brothers Pearl and the Morgan Keene Band! $10 cover.

Brother’s Pearl, based out of Winston-Salem, N.C., is a well-oiled rock and roll machine made to move you. Performing a variety of timeless classics and original tunes, these guys really know how to engage with the audience and get the most out of every show. Brothers Pearl play anything from Tom Petty to Eric Church to Bruce Springsteen to Merle Haggard to The Stones to Gnarles Barkley to… you get it… They have also been known to play a few of their own tunes that can be best described as…Rock and Roll, three-part harmonies and beautifully arranged guitars sit atop a soul shaking rhythm section. “It’s a new take on an old sound and good times are guaranteed!” – via Facebook