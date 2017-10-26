Beer Co. to open second location in Graham

Beer Co. will be expanding their craft beer and wine shop empire back to its roots. An article written by Bill Cresenzo and published yesterday in the Times-News reported that the owners of Beer Co. will be opening a second location in their hometown of Graham, North Carolina. The new Beer Co. location will be at the former Carver’s on Elm restaurant, located at 10 W. Elm St. in downtown Graham. Beer Co. will be moving to the ground floor of the building in a 2,300-square-foot space by summer 2018. Cresenzo reported that ground will be broken for the new location on Nov. 17.