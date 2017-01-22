Beer stolen, clerk assaulted in robbery

GREENSBORO, NC (January 22, 2017) – On 1.22.2017 at 3:18 a.m. – Police responded to the Exxon on 3028 W. Gate City Boulevard in reference to a robbery. Two men assaulted the store-clerk and took an undisclosed amount of beer before leaving on foot. The store employee was treated on scene by EMS for minor injuries.

The first suspect was described as a black-male with one eye, dreadlocks and wearing a checkered green and blue shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was described as a black-male wearing blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name and address of the victim is being withheld temporarily.

Authority: Lt. S. A. Morton, Watch Commander

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.