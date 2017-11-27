Beth David Synagogue Comedy Night

(Last Updated On: November 27, 2017)

Beth David Synagogue, located at 804 Winview Drive in Greensboro, will host its third annual Comedy Night with nationally known comedian, Steven Scott. The show is Saturday, Dec. 16, and the doors open at 7:45 p.m. with a cash bar. Program to follow Steven Scott is a comedian, actor and host whose unique and tasteful brand of comedy combines clever observations of his everyday life with his amazing vocal talents; which include an array of characters, voices and sounds ranging from celebrities to musical instruments. Described as a perfect mix between Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Carrey, Steven loves getting paid now to do exactly what used to get him in trouble as a kid.

He has performed with some of the biggest names in show business, both on stage as well as on-screen where he has made numerous television appearances on shows for NBC, CBS, FOX, VH1, MTV, Comedy Central and, most recently, Gotham Comedy Live. He once had a deal with Warner Brothers and was cast as a series regular in a pilot for a hip sketch comedy show co-starring Tyra Banks & Jamie Foxx. Steven is a longtime member and former Governor of the legendary Friars Club. Keep your eyes out for Steven on NBC’s America’s Got Talent this year as well. Don’t miss the chance to see this hilarious man in action! You can purchase tickets online at bethdavidsysynagogue.org The cost of tickets are $36 each ($38 if bought online at www.bethdavidsynagogue.org)

For more information, call 336.294.0007 or email mkutchei@bdgso.org.