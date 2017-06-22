Betty Cone Medal of Arts Presented to Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco

The prestigious award, sponsored by AT&T, was presented to Fray and Greco at ArtsGreensboro’s Annual Meeting Yesterday

Greensboro, N.C., June 22, 2017 — ArtsGreensboro presented the Betty Cone Medal of Arts yesterday to Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco, Co-Founders of Living Art America.

First awarded in 1999 by ArtsGreensboro, and sponsored by AT&T, the Betty Cone Medal of Arts is the highest local award presented to artists. It recognizes artists who have achieved clear excellence in their disciplines and/or have made extraordinary contributions to their field or to the community at large through their artistry or expertise.

An accomplished couple in the visual arts, Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco have been stars in the bodypainting world since they first entered it back in 2010. Over the last seven years, their competition success has become legendary with five first place World Body Painting Championship awards and a Guinness World Record for bodypainting the largest number of people at one time. Through the successful Living Art America – North American Bodypainting Championships that they produce each year in Greensboro, Fray and Greco continue to drive their mission of bringing the bodypainting art form into the realm of fine art.

The award was presented yesterday at ArtsGreensboro’s Annual Meeting by its namesake, local arts champion Betty Cone, along with ArtsGreensboro President & CEO Tom Philion, ArtsGreensboro Board Member Tamara Slaughter, and AT&T Regional Director of External Affairs Kathleen Evans.

“All of us at AT&T North Carolina take a fierce pride in our state and its citizens,” said Evans. “That’s why it was a natural for us to sponsor the Betty Cone Medal of Arts Award that recognizes talented Greensboro artists who have made a positive impact on the community.”

In addition to Fray and Greco, ArtsGreensboro also recognized other 2017 award recipients who have been honored at earlier events at yesterday’s annual meeting:

Linda Carlisle, 2017 O.Henry Award

2017 O.Henry Award Scuppernong Books, 2017 Arts-in-Business Award

2017 Arts-in-Business Award Heather Ellington, Wells Fargo’s Arts Education Teacher of the Year

###

About ArtsGreensboro – As an arts council and community catalyst, ArtsGreensboro connects the citizens of central North Carolina to the arts through a variety of programs and services. Through the years, ArtsGreensboro has awarded more than $22 million in grants to arts organizations and projects, and currently supports approximately 70 grant projects annually. From saving the historic Carolina Theatre and creating downtown’s Cultural Center, to co-producing the National Folk Festival’s first-ever residency in North Carolina, ArtsGreensboro is working to make Greensboro a vibrant destination for work, live and play. artsgreensboro.org