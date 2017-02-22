UPCOMING SHOWS AT THE BLIND TIGER IN GREENSBORO

For a Behind The Scenes Look, visit: https://youtu.be/zY2vbfQmGVk

Previously Featured on Glide Magazine, JamBase, Relix Magazine, Guitar World, ArtistDirect, Live For Live Music, and more

“Tumbleweed is a compelling album, pairing strong production with creative instrumentation and psychedelic lyrics.” – Grateful Web

“It’s an incredibly satisfying, if not innovative, release that fuses alternative rock, psych rock, reggae rock, and funk with sprinkles of electronica and a dash of bluegrass that purrs with enough signature brilliance that makes it sound all their own.” – Sound & Silence

Burlington, NC – February 21, 2017 – North Carolina’s BIG Something have premiered their brand new album Tumbleweed today via Relix. The album will be released via Truth Serum Records this Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. For more information, please visit: www.bigsomething.com.

On the new album, drummer Ben Vinograd shares: “This was our first studio project where we got to create music together in a really cool studio with amazing gear – living with our producer John in an artist house in the mountains of Asheville for 2 weeks. It was an unforgettable experience and probably the most fun we’ve ever had making an album. The songs, the sounds, the production, the performance – it is my favorite representation of the band so far.”

Singer Nick MacDaniels adds: “Tumbleweed is a post apocalyptic desert trip. A journey through many different musical styles and lyrical worlds sprinkled with aliens, zombies and tidal waves.“

A 6 piece powerhouse consisting of Ben Vinograd (drums), Doug Marshall (bass), Josh Kagel (keys, trumpet), Casey Cranford (saxophone, EWI), Jesse Hensley (lead guitar), and Nick MacDaniels (vocals, guitar), BIG Something presents a sound that is both unique and timeless, fusing elements of rock, pop, funk, and improvisation to take listeners on a journey through a myriad of musical styles. It’s no secret why this group has quickly become one of the most exciting new bands to emerge from the southeast; soaring guitars, synths, horns and alluring vocal hooks rise to the top of their infectious collection of songs and represent a sound that has caught the ears of such revered Summer circuit stalwarts as Umphrey’s McGee, Galactic, moe., Robert Randolph, and even The B52s, who have all tapped BIG Something as direct support.

BIG Something has previously been featured on Glide Magazine, JamBase, Relix Magazine, Guitar World, ArtistDirect, and more. Their third full-length studio album – Truth Serum – was named 2014 Album of the Year by The Homegrown Music Network, making BIG Something the only band ever to win this award 3 times with 3 different releases (2010, 2013, and 2014).

Their forthcoming album Tumbleweed was recorded with the help of Grammy-nominated producer John Custer (Corrosion of Conformity, DAG, Cry of Love). On working with Custer, MacDaniels shares: “This was our 4th album working with our ever amazing producer – John Custer. He helped guide the project and these songs to new life in so many subtle but distinct ways. His ear for harmonies and little extra layers to enhance the production is mind blowing. He projects this zen state of ‘badassness’ and that always comes out in our performance and final mix too.“

BIG Something will release their fourth studio album, Tumbleweed, on February 24th, 2017 via Truth Serum Records. For more information, please visit: www.bigsomething.com.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.bigsomething.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/theBIGsomething

Twitter: www.twitter.com/BigSomething

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bigsomethingofficial

Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/thebigsomething

Bandcamp: www.bigsomething.bandcamp.com

Spotify: http://spoti.fi/1sGotIg

Tumbleweed Track Listing:

1. Tumbleweed

2. Song for Us

3. Passenger

4. Blue Dream

5. The Flood

6. UFOs are Real

7. Waves

8. In the Middle

Upcoming Tour Dates:

2/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger (CD Release Party)

2/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger (CD Release Party)

2/28 – Blacksburg, VA @ Sycamore Deli

3/01 – Columbus, OH @ Scarlet & Grey

3/02 – Huntington, WV @ V Club

3/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

3/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Mousetrap

3/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

3/07 – Lincoln, NE @ 1867 Bar

3/09 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Pink Garter

3/10 – Sandpoint, ID @ The Hive

3/11 – Sandpoint, ID @ The Hive

3/14 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

3/15 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Stargazers

3/17 – Steamboat Springs, CO @ Schmiggity’s

3/18 – Frisco, CO @ Barkley Ballroom

3/21 – Avon, CO @ Agave

3/22 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre^

3/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

3/24 – Telluride, CO @ The Sheridan Opera House

3/25 – Telluride, CO @ The Sheridan Opera House

3/26 – Winter Park, CO @ Ullrs Tavern

4/06 – Morgantown, WV @ Mainstage Morgantown

4/07 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4/08 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

4/13 – Baltimore, MD @ The 8×10

4/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre

4/15 – Asheville, NC @ New Mountain Theatre

4/18 – Fayetteville, AK @ George’s Majestic Lounge

4/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom*

4/20 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Bar-B-Q*

4/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater*

4/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Sweetwater 420

4/26 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live*

4/27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando*

4/28 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore at Jackie Gleason Theater*

4/29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre*

4/30 – Ocoee, TN @ Maypop Music and Arts Festival

5/05 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

5/26 – Geneva, MN @ Revival Music Festival

6/03 – New River Gorge, WV @ Mountain Music Festival

6/15 – 6/18 Artemus, PA @ The Mad Tea Party Jam

6/29 – 7/02 Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

7/08 – Telluride, CO @ The Ride Festival

7/27 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

7/28 – Floyd, VA @ Floydfest

*supporting Umphrey’s McGee

^ supporting Robert Randolph & The Family Band