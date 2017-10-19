Billy Jones shares his personal thoughts on Write-In Candidates

FROM A PRESS RELEASE

STATEMENT FROM BILLY JONES

The Truth About Write-In Candidates

Perhaps people are telling you you cannot write-in Billy Jones for Mayor or Thessa Pickett for Greensboro City Council District 2. Perhaps that person even cited something like:

“Yep, in North Carolina someone only qualifies as a write in candidate if they presented a petition with at least 500 signatures. This year, the Green Party’s Jill Stein is the only one to do that in the Presidential race. She had a petition of about 1,100 people.”

as is posted at WCNC NBC Charlotte.

That would be correct if either of us were running for President of the United States

Or perhaps you were told something like:

“The prospective write-in candidate must collect signatures of registered voters within the jurisdiction that the elected office represents. The type of office determines where the petitions are submitted, how many signatures are required, and when the petitions and other documents are due. Along with the petitions, a declaration of intent form must be submitted to the final destination of the petitions.”

as is posted to NC Fact Sheet, Write-in Candidates.

That would be true if either Ms Pickett or I were running for State or County office.

But you see, neither Thessa Pickett or I are running for State or County office either. Ms Pickett is running for the municipal office, District 2 City Council and I am running for the municipal office, Mayor of Greensboro.

So what is the law concerning municipal offices:

As is stated in § 163-123. Declaration of intent and petitions for write-in candidates in partisan elections:

“(g) Municipal and Nonpartisan Elections Excluded. – This section does not apply to municipal elections conducted under Subchapter IX of Chapter 163 of the General Statutes, and does not apply to nonpartisan elections except for elections under Article 25 of this Chapter. (1987, c. 393, ss. 1; 2; 1989, c. 92, s. 1; 1999-424, s. 5(c); 2001-319, s. 9(a); 2001-398, s. 7; 2001-403, s. 12; 2002-158, s. 13; 2004-127, s. 7; 2006-155, s. 4; 2007-391, s. 8(b); 2008-187, s. 33(a).)”

As a matter of fact, I visited Guilford County Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt on October 12, 2017 and he verified to me that voters can write-in anyone they want for Mayor and City Council and his office will count the votes.

Folks, they are only telling you those stories because they are afraid we just might win. Share this post with everyone you know to show them they are wrong. And remember who told you the truth.

—

Don’t just whack ’em, Wackemall

Wackemall.com