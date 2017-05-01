Biltmore’s 21st annual Concert Series heats up the summer

Ticket sales begin May 17, 2017

Asheville, N.C. – Celebrate summer at Biltmore when the estate’s 21st annual Concert Series begins Thursday, July 27. Ticket sales begin on May 17, 2017.

Kool & The Gang kicks off the series on July 27 on the South Terrace of Biltmore House. The South Terrace venue features expansive sunset views of the 250-room Biltmore House in one direction, and Mount Pisgah and the Blue Ridge Mountains in the other.

All shows begin at 7:30 p.m.

The 2017 Biltmore Concert Series line-up:

July 27 Kool & The Gang and The Commodores

July 30 The Beach Boys

Aug. 18 Newsboys with Special Guest Mandisa

Aug. 19 Tony Bennett

Aug. 24 REO Speedwagon

Aug. 26 Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017with Special Guest Phillip Phillips

All tickets may be purchased at www.biltmore.com/concerts, or by calling 866-336-1255; or in person at Biltmore’s Reservation and Ticketing Sales Center, 1 Lodge St., Asheville, NC 28803.

A variety of ticket, dining and lodging packages will be available for the concerts. Tickets do not include or require estate admission. Performers and dates are subject to change.

About the artists

Kool & The Gang and The Commodores – 7:30 p.m., July 27

Classic R&B hits such as “Celebration,” “Cherish,” and “Ladies Night” have earned the Grammy-winning group Kool & The Gang global fame and recognition and a following that spans generations. The Commodores are Grammy-winning Motown legends with seven number one hits and more than 70 million albums sold. Songs include “Brick House,” “Easy,” and “Three Times A Lady.”

The Beach Boys – 7:30 p.m., July 30

With decades of hit singles including “Surfin’,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls,” and the Grammy-nominated “Good Vibrations,” The Beach Boys are an iconic American band that influenced countless performing artists to follow.

Newsboys with Special Guest Mandisa – 7:30 p.m., Aug. 18

The Newsboys have defined contemporary Christian music for more than two decades, earning 33 No. 1 hits, four Grammy nominations, multiple Dove Awards, and selling more than 8 million albums. Mandisa is a contemporary Christian artist who has sold more than 1 million records, including her best-selling and critically acclaimed 2013 project “Overcomer” that won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.

Tony Bennett – 7:30 p.m., Aug. 19

Legendary Tony Bennett is one of only a handful of artists to have new albums charting in each of the last seven decades. He has introduced a multitude of songs into the Great American Songbook that have since become standards, and has received 19 Grammy Awards, including one for his signature song, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

REO Speedwagon – 7:30 p.m., Aug. 24

REO Speedwagon, fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, along with bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums), is still rocking audiences worldwide with concerts featuring their two timeless No. 1 singles, “Keep on Loving You,” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” along with fan favorites including “Take It on the Run,” “Time for Me to Fly,” “Roll With the Changes,” “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” and more.

Goo Goo Dolls: Long Way Home Summer Tour 2017 with Special Guest Phillip Phillips – 7:30 p.m., Aug. 26

The Goo Goo Dolls have become an influential force in popular music history, selling more than 10 million albums featuring a string of No. 1 and Top 10 singles including “Name,” “Slide,” and “Let Love In.” Their hit “Iris,” from the City Of Angels soundtrack, was No. 1 on the Billboard charts for 17 consecutive weeks. Phillip Phillips has put out two chart-topping albums since releasing his five-time-platinum debut single “Home” in 2012.

