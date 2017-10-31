BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMS 2018 TOUR DATES

VA IS CLOSEST PLACE TO SEE TICKETS ON-SALE THIS FRIDAY “COUNTRY-ROCK’S MOST FEROCIOUS LIVE BAND” “THE MOST FREEWHEELIN’ COLLECTION OF THEIR DECADE-AND-A-HALF CAREER.” Blackberry Smoke will continue their extensive nationwide tour in 2018 including stops at New Orleans’ House of Blues (two shows), St. Louis’ The Pageant, Chattanooga’s Tivoli Theatre, Detroit’s Fillmore and Athens’ Georgia Theatre (two shows). Additionally, for the third straight year the band will headline the sold-out Outlaw Country Cruise in January. Tickets for the newly announced shows go on-sale this Friday, November 3 at 10:00am local time with fan pre-sale starting on Wednesday, November 1 (code: SMOKEFAN). See below for full tour details. In advance of the 2018 dates, the Atlanta-based band is currently in the midst of the “Sinners and Sanctified Tour”—a special co-headline tour with Aaron Lewis. Upcoming dates include Little Rock’s Verizon Arena, New York’s Terminal 5 and Philadelphia’s Tower Theatre among many others. Additionally, on November 24, the band will return to Atlanta’s The Tabernacle for their “5th Annual Holiday Homecoming.” In the five years since the concert began, the band has donated over $150,000 to children’s cancer research. Proceeds from this year’s VIP meet and greets will be donated Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased here. The performances celebrate a series of break-through years for the acclaimed 5-piece band following the release of their No. 1 album, Like An Arrow, which features special guest Gregg Allman on the closing track, “Free On The Wing” (purchase here). Of the album, the Boston Globe praises, “…the needle can be dropped on Like an Arrow until its grooves become as well-worn as the classic albums that inspired this band of country-rock workhorses.” Watch their recent performance of the album’s single, “Waiting for the Thunder,” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” here. Since their debut in 2001, the 5-piece band—consisting of Starr (lead vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards)—has released four full-length studio albums. BLACKBERRY SMOKE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES November 2—Little Rock, AR—Verizon Arena* November 3—Tupelo, MS—BancorpSouth Arena* November 4—Evansville, IN—Old National Events Plaza* November 5—Huntsville, AL—Von Braun Center* November 8—Indiana, PA—Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex* November 9—Grand Rapids, MI—20 Monroe Live* November 10—Madison, WI—Orpheum Theatre* November 11—Warren, OH—Packard Music Hall* November 14—New York, NY—Terminal 5* November 15—Salisbury, MD—Wicomico Civic Center* November 16— Upper Darby (Philadelphia), PA—Tower Theatre* November 17—Charleston, WV—Charleston Municipal Auditorium* November 24—Atlanta, GA—The Tabernacle† December 9—Asheville, NC—Christmas Jam US December 31—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theatre January 19—New Orleans, LA—House of Blues January 20—New Orleans, LA—House of Blues January 22-26—The Outlaw Country Cruise (SOLD-OUT) February 8—Kansas City, MO—Uptown Theater‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 9—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 10—Robinsonville, MS—Horseshoe Tunica‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 15—St. Louis, MO—The Pageant‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 16—Glasgow, KY—Plaza Theatre‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 17—Glasgow, KY—Plaza Theatre‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 22—Augusta, GA—The Bell Auditorium‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) February 24—Rocky Mount, VA—Harvester Performance Center‡ (ON-SALE 11/3) March 1—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre (ON-SALE 11/3) March 8—Traverse City, MI—Ground Zero Showroom§ (ON-SALE 11/3) March 9—Elkhart, IN—Lerner Theatre§ (ON-SALE 11/3) March 10—Detroit, MI—Fillmore Detroit§ (ON-SALE 11/3) March 22—Brandon, MS—City Hall Live§ (ON-SALE 11/3) March 23—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre§ (ON-SALE 11/3) March 24—Athens, GA—Georgia Theatre§ (ON-SALE 11/3) *co-headlining with Aaron Lewis †with special guest Jason & the Scorchers ‡with special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real §with special guest Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown www.blackberrysmoke.com