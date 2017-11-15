Bob Nocek Presents the Gibson Brothers in Concert

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2017)

Multi Award Winning IBMA Entertainers of the Year Set to Bring Celebrated Harmonious Sound to the Triad for An Evening of Christmas Bluegrass with The Gibson Brothers featuring Joe Newberry and April Verch

Special holiday performance at

the High Point Theatre, Sat., Dec. 2

High Point, North Carolina – The Gibson Brothers’ brand of bluegrass is a visceral mix of heritage and spellbinding harmony, making them the premiere brother duet of the genre, following in the footsteps of legendary brother acts such as the Stanley Brothers, Jim & Jesse, and the Osborne Brothers. Bob Nocek Presents LLC will bring the Gibson Brothers to the Triad on Sat., Dec.2, at 8 PM, for a single live performance at the High Point Theatre.

Their first-ever album of entirely original songs, In the Ground, sees the Gibson Brothers taking on their own roots as the sixth generation of Gibsons to grow up on their family farm in upstate New York. The two-time International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainers of the Year follow up their stellar, 5-times nominated tribute to brother harmonies, Brotherhood, with this latest effort, which digs even deeper into their commitment to family and their history. The themes come from the farm, their childhood, and the region in which they were raised. One can hear their dedication to the songs, from the lighthearted to the profound; in the modern sensibility of the lyrics, matched with a virtuosity that feels somehow both traditional and poignant. Featuring celebrated, award-winning Dobro player Rob Ickes, In the Ground, reaches into new territory for the Gibson Brothers as they reflect on their past.

With accolades including the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year; Song of the Year; Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year—in some cases multiple times—the Gibson Brothers truly need no introduction in the bluegrass world. Yet even though they’re “bluegrass superstars” (New York Times), there are still plenty of people outside the worlds of bluegrass and acoustic music who are not yet familiar with their music. For them, In The Ground is the perfect record—just as it is for long-time Gibson Brothers fans, too.

“We are very excited to host these amazing artists, says High Point Theatre Director David Briggs. “With a combination of great stage presence, all-original songs, plus harmonies so tight it’s hard to tell where one brother’s voice ends and the other’s begins, this is one ‘up close and personal’ concert you will not want to miss.” Tickets are $20-$30, available at the box office by calling (336) 887-3001 and online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

About High Point Theatre – Owned and operated by the City of High Point, the High Point Theatre is conveniently located within the International Home Furnishings Center at the corner of Commerce Avenue and Hamilton Street in High Point. The Theatre features an elegant 965-seat auditorium with continental style seating, three exhibition galleries for meetings, displays, and receptions, and free parking.