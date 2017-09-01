Boney James announces dates in Raleigh, Greensboro along with record release

RALEIGH | Duke Energy Center | Oct 31 | TICKETS & INFO

GREENSBORO | The Carolina Theatre | Nov 1 | TICKETS & INFO

Four-time GRAMMY nominee Boney James celebrates 25 years of music with performances in Raleigh and Greensboro, NC, along with the release of his new record, Honestly.

It’s been a full quarter-century since a young saxophonist and composer released his debut recording as a leader, Trust. Now, on September 1, 2017, Boney James will release his 16th album, this one titled Honestly. If you sense a direct line between those titles, you’ve already come a long way toward understanding what motivates the four-time GRAMMY nominee and multi-platinum-selling musician.

Over the years, James has racked up sales of more than three million records, four RIAA gold albums, four GRAMMY nominations, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and 10 CDs atop Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. In 2009, Billboard named him one of the Top 3 Contemporary Jazz Artists Of The Decade along with Kenny G and Norah Jones.

Honestly is available Friday, September 1. Tickets for Raleigh and Greensboro performances go on sale Friday, September 8 at 12PM at www.bnpresents.com and via the venues’ sales channels.