BOOKMARKS AND ART FOR ART’S SAKE ANNOUNCE SIXTH ANNUAL STUDENT ART CONTEST

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (March 29, 2017) Bookmarks and Art for Art’s Sake (AFAS) announce their sixth annual student art contest. The winning artist will have his or her artwork printed on 5,000 bookmarks to be distributed throughout Winston-Salem and surrounding counties and will be honored on Saturday, August 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the new Red Dog Gallery located at 630 North Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The exhibition will run through September 30.

The contest is open to students in middle and high school who live in Forsyth County, North Carolina during the 2016–2017 school year. Only original visual artwork in color is accepted, including: print, drawing, collage, photo, or computer-generated artwork that relates to the theme of books, reading, and/or writing. Art must be flat and may not include three-dimension. All entries must use the template provided for submission, which can be found at bookmarksnc.org. The bookmark will measure 3 X 9 inches.

The artist’s name must not appear on the artwork and only one entry per artist may be submitted.

Entries must include: the template with the artwork and a separate sheet that includes: name, mailing address, e-mail address, phone, school, grade, age, plus phone / e-mail for parent. Deadline is June 1, 2017. Submissions can be delivered to the Bookmarks’ Office inside the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts or sent by mail: Bookmarks and AFAS Student Art Contest, 251 North Spruce Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. For more information or if you have any questions, email rachel@bookmarksnc.org or call 336-747-1471. The winners will be notified by July 12, 2017.

Art for Art’s Sake builds, educates and celebrates Community through Art. The Arts on Sunday festival series, held during the months of May and September, features arts, crafts, and music and is held on Liberty Street in the Downtown Arts District. Visit theafasgroup.com for information.

Bookmarks is a Triad-based literary arts nonprofit organization that fosters a love of reading and writing in the community. Programming connects readers with authors and books and is achieved through the largest annual book festival in the Carolinas; an Authors in Schools program, which reaches 7,500 students annually; a Summer Reading program; and year-round events. This summer, Bookmarks will open its nonprofit independent bookstore and gathering place at 634 West Fourth Street #110 in downtown Winston-Salem. Buy your books from Bookmarks and learn more about our new home by visiting www.bookmarksnc.org.