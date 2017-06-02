Bookmarks Presents a Booksigning and Discussion with John Grisham

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (May x, 2017) – On his first bookstore tour in 25 years, John Grisham will visit Bookmarks at its new location at 634 West Fourth Street #110 in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, July 12 to promote his new novel, Camino Island. Last September, John Grisham promised he would come back to celebrate the opening of Bookmarks’ new home and this visit will take place just days after the July 8 Grand Opening of Bookmarks’ new nonprofit bookstore and gathering space.

Grisham’s visit will be comprised of two parts: a booksigning from 1–5 p.m. and an event at 5 p.m. with a discussion and question and answer session. The official tour rules set by Grisham’s publisher, Doubleday, are as follows: 125 tickets will be available for the booksigning and 75 tickets will be available for both the booksigning and the 5 p.m. discussion/Q&A.

Both the booksigning and the event at 5 p.m. are ticketed. Each ticket will include a copy of John Grisham’s newest book, Camino Island. Grisham will personalize and sign up to two copies of Camino Island (one is included with ticket; one copy can be purchased on-site only). No backlist books will be signed. No exceptions. Photos will be permitted.

All books must be signed during the signing window of 1–5 p.m. There will not be autographing after the 5 p.m. discussion/Q & A. Bookmarks will be closed to the public beginning at 12 noon on July 12. Doors will open for all ticketed attendees at 1 p.m. Ticket holders may enter the line at any time during the four-hour period to have their book personalized and signed.

There are two ticket options. A Book and Booksigning Ticket is available for $35. This ticket includes one copy of Grisham’s newest book, Camino Island, the book signing with Grisham, and photo opportunities from 1–5 p.m. only. Limited to 125 tickets.

An Event Ticket for the 5 p.m. Discussion/Q&A (as well as a book and the booksigning) is $135 ($100 is tax deductible and will be a donation to Bookmarks). This ticket includes one copy of Grisham’s newest book, Camino Island, and the booksigning with Grisham and photo opportunities from 1–5 p.m. It also includes Grisham’s in-store discussion, which will begin at 5 p.m. following the signing. Bookmarks’ President and New York Times bestselling author, Charlie Lovett, will interview Grisham. Seating at the discussion will be first-come, first-serve. There will not be assigned seating or saved seats. Limited to 75 tickets.

To purchase tickets and for more information visit bookmarksnc.org.

About Bookmarks – Bookmarks is a literary arts nonprofit organization that fosters a love of reading and writing in the community. The programming connects readers with authors and books and is achieved through the largest annual book festival in the Carolinas; an Authors in Schools program, which reaches 7,500 students annually; and year-round events in our gathering space and nonprofit independent bookstore opening July 8, 2017. Visit bookmarksnc.org for more information.