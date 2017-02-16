BOOKMARKS PRESENTS CHIPPER JONES: BEHIND THE PLATE

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (February 10, 2017) — Bookmarks is proud to present “Chipper Jones: Behind the Plate” with longtime Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones on Thurs., April 6 at 6 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark, the home of the Winston-Salem Dash. This event will include a Q&A session with Jones, whose memoir Ballplayer will be released on April 4. The presenting sponsors for this event are Blue Door Group and Wilkinson ERA Real Estate.

Jones’ first stop outside of New York—and his only stop in North Carolina—after the release of Ballplayer is this event. Ballplayer is co-authored by Carroll Walton, a freelance journalist who covered the Braves for the Atlanta Journal Constitution for 20 years. Questions for Jones’ Q&A session with Walton will be solicited that evening or can be sent in advance by e-mailing info@bookmarksnc.org.

Jones was a third baseman who spent his entire 19-year Major League career playing for the Atlanta Braves, and all 23 years as a professional baseball player in the Atlanta organization. He is the only switch-hitter in major league history to post a .300 or better career batting average and hit at least 300 home runs. An eight-time All-Star and the 1999 National League MVP, Jones retired in 2012. In June 2013, he was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame, and his number 10 was retired. Born and raised in Florida, Jones now lives in Atlanta.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 13 at 10 a.m. to the general public and may be purchased online at Bookmarks’ website: bookmarksnc.org.

There are two ticket options: premier admission tickets and general admission tickets. Premier admission tickets are $150 per person and are only available to adults 21 and older. This package includes access to “Chipper Jones: Behind the Plate,” a copy of Ballplayer and access to a Meet and Greet opportunity with Jones that begins at 7:30 p.m. and includes dinner, Raffaldini Wine and VIP parking.

General admission tickets include a copy of Ballplayer and are $25 per person or $35 per couple. Children under 10 years of age are free, while attendees ages 10-17 are just $3.50 per person. All children 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult, and their admission does not come with a copy of the book.

Taxes and service fees, along with parking, are included in the ticket price. This event will be held rain or shine and no refunds will be offered. There is no assigned seating for the program at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. Tax deductible donations will be accepted to help teachers and students from Title I schools attend this event.

Bookmarks is grateful to the Dash and BB&T Ballpark for serving as the hosts for this event. Dash mascot Bolt will be on hand, while attendees can play games and visit the Kids Zone. The Dash’s eighth season at BB&T Ballpark will begin on Thursday, April 13. Single-game and season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (336) 714-2287 or visiting wsdash.com .

