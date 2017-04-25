Bring Your Heart Back Home: A benefit concert from the Rodgers and Hammerstein of Appalachia

(Greensboro, NC) – Triad Stage will show off over a decade of collaborations between Founding Artistic Director Preston Lane and singer/songwriter Laurelyn Dossett in Bring Your Heart Back Home, a one-night only concert featuring songs and musicians from their six shows together. The concert will be Friday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. A pre-show reception with the artists will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Lane and Dossett first worked together on Brother Wolf, an Appalachian adaptation of Beowulf, in 2006. The following year they debuted Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity, the longest-running and most popular show of Triad Stage’s history. Soon after came Bloody Blackbeard (2008), Providence Gap (2010), Snow Queen (2013), and the NEA-supported Radiunt Abundunt (2015).

“One of the most thrilling opportunities I have discovered as an artist making my home in the Triad is the remarkably rewarding collaboration with Laurelyn Dossett,” says Lane. “For a more than a decade now we have been bringing our separate art forms and our distinct vision to a thrilling re-imagination of the way music, theater, region and storytelling can interact.”

The concert will also feature artists from those six shows playing alongside Dossett. Special guests include Riley Baugus, Moll McGinn, Scott Manring, and Faye Petree. Other surprise guest artists will also make appearances.

A pre-show reception with the artists, sponsored by Exclamations Catering, will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the UpStage Cabaret. The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. in the Pyrle Theater. Both venues are located at 232 S. Elm Street, Greensboro, 27401. Tickets for the reception and concert can be purchased by calling the Triad Stage Box Office at 336.272.0160 or visiting www.triadstage.org. Funds raised will go towards supporting Triad Stage’s world-class MainStage productions and expanding Learning Program.

ABOUT TRIAD STAGE – Triad Stage is a professional not-for-profit regional theater company based in Greensboro’s downtown historic district. All Triad Stage productions are created in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina using the best of local and national talent. Triad Stage gratefully acknowledges the support of its Season Sponsors: Blue Zoom, the North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

All Triad Stage productions feature the bold acting and breathtaking design that have been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal and by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, which named Triad Stage one of the top ten most promising theatres in the country as a recipient of the 2010 National Theatre Company Grant. Triad Stage has also earned accolades including “Best North Carolina Production of 2010” for The Glass Menagerie by Triangle Arts & Entertainment magazine; “One of the Best Regional Theatres in America”, New York’s Drama League; “Best Live Theater” (twelve years running), Go Triad/News & Record; and “Professional Theater of the Year” (2003, 2011), North Carolina Theatre Conference.