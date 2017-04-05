Brooklyn macabre duo Charming Disaster coming to Greensboro’s Common Grounds, April 19

Brooklyn-based folk-noir duo Charming Disaster bring their darkly comic duets about love, death, crime, and the supernatural to Greensboro in support of their new album Cautionary Tales.

They will perform at Common Grounds on Wednesday, April 19 at 8pm. Local acts Shiloh Hill and Rinaldi Flying Circus will share the bill. Admission is $5.

Charming Disaster’s songs explore different sorts of trouble two people can get into with a ukulele and a guitar, playing out against a backdrop of nightclubs, car chases, circus tents, the afterlife, and beyond. They achieved cult status when their paranormal love song “Ghost Story” was featured on the creepy hit podcast Welcome to Night Vale. Since then their theatrical, entertaining live performances have engaged audiences across the United States. Music blog The Ruckus described their debut album, Love, Crime & Other Trouble, as “the perfect balance of fun and frightening storytelling.” They are touring the East Coast in advance of their second album,Cautionary Tales, releasing April 21 (available for preorder on iTunes and bandcamp).

“Gothic folk murder balladry, not unlike PJ Harvey at her most ornate. But there’s an accessibility and pop sensibility that also nods to the likes of Andrew Bird or Regina Spektor. It’s darkness cut with a melodic immediacy, and it’s a thing of fanciful beauty.” – TrebleZine

“Haunting melodies and compelling tales of ghosts, killers and con artists.” – MountainX

“Absolutely haunting…evokes the feelings of not just a song but an old fashioned radio play.” – If It’s Too Lou

When: Wednesday, April 19, 8pm

Where: Common Grounds, 602 S Elam Ave, Greensboro, North Carolina 27403

Venue website: http://commongrounds.coffee/

Band website: www.charmingdisaster.com

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/281774752251549/

Ticket Price: $5

Official music videos:

“Ghost Story”: http://youtu.be/TBc7KaxqQeo

“I Know You Know”: https://youtu.be/bnhekMuOAeU

“Murderer”: http://youtu.be/byH9r0okMbU

