[Business Spotlight] ALSpalooza

By: Jessica Clifford

Mary Luper was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis at the age of 53, after learning the disease is part of her family genetics.

“I have decided to make ALS my job rather than my disease,” Luper said in a recent press release for her second upcoming ALSpalooza Music Festival. “Hence, I am spending every waking minute I have trying to raise awareness, advocate and raise money towards a cure.”

After being diagnosed, Luper met with a lot of people with ALS – many younger than herself. She knew that she had to spend time helping those young and diagnosed people.

Originally, the music festival came about as an idea when Luper’s family wished there was a fun and casual way to raise money for the disease. Luper, youthful at heart, enjoys music, wine, beer, games and prizes and believed others would as well. “I appreciate what I can do, and not what I can’t,” Luper said, placing light-hearted entertainment at the top of her priority list.

Last year, ALSpalooza raised $4,100 for the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, with a crowd of just over 200 people.

This year, Luper hopes the festival is bigger and better. The fully funded event is made possible through donations.

Performers at the upcoming festival include GrayMatter, Lemon Sparks and the Sam Frazier Band, with other events occurring such as a cornhole tournament and a silent auction giving away handmade croqueted and knitted items, multiple peices of furniture, a romance and a Ralph Lauren basket as well as art.

Several food trucks and wine and beer will be served. As it did the previous year, all proceeds will be donated to the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter.

The first 150 tickets sold guarantee chairs and tables to sit closer to the stage, with those buying the tickets first getting front row seating. To purchase your tickets for chairs and a table go to www.webnc.alsa.org/goto/alspalooza while regular tickets that cost $10 per person are on sale at the door. Those that do not purchase a chair and table, must provide their own seating.

“I have to have purpose for what I have left,” Luper said. “I got to help [other ALS patients] if I can.”

Show up and support Luper, her family and those diagnosed with ALS. The event takes place at the Grove in Gibsonville on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6-11 p.m.