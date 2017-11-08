[Business Spotlight] Beer Co.

(Last Updated On: November 8, 2017)

By: Jessica Clifford

Beer Co., a bottle shop meets tasting room, opened in downtown Greensboro at 121 W. McGee St., in late May of 2014.

The owner, Josh Coe, was looking at buildings in the area when he saw the perfect location for a beer and wine retail store. “That space – it called for a bottle shop,” he said.

The shop stocks popular beer from around the globe. Though the location is made of nearly 90 percent beer, there are a few wine options including Our Daily Red cabernet and various bottle and can choices to try.

Coe thinks the shop is laidback and has a great opportunity for conversation. “Everybody comes in and feels like they’re part of the group or part of the family,” he said. “It’s really homey.”

The store also celebrates Greensboro’s first Friday, by having a local brewery set up an in-house tasting stand.

Next month, Beer Co. will host their annual Christmas Party at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17. Coe stores a variety of kegs throughout the year, so partygoers can purchase drafts at the party. Everyone is encouraged to wear Christmas sweaters and indulge in hors-d’oeuvres.

However, Coe is most excited about the opening of Beer Co.’s second location in Graham, North Carolina. The location will be co-owned by his dad and sister and will be three times larger than their Greensboro shop, with a 700-square foot event area in the back.

Construction on the Graham location started this month and is expected to be complete in June or July of 2018. This additional shop will be located at 106 West Elm St. in Graham, North Carolina.

At their current location, beer and wine can be supplied for all types of events. To make a purchase or discover any upcoming events, visit their website at www.beerconc.com.

“We have tons of regulars I see every day,” Coe said. Join others at Beer Co. in Greensboro and anticipate the newest location, coming soon.