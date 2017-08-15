[Business Spotlight] Four Saints Brewing Company

In Asheboro, there is a brewery that aims to serve the community with more than just good-tasting, local beer. Four Saints Brewing Company is located at 218 S. Fayetteville St. in the heart of downtown Asheboro and was named ‘Four Saints’ after the four patron Saints of beer: Saint Wenceslaus, Saint Nicholas, Saint Luke and Saint Augustine of Hippo. Four Saints is home to a seven barrel brew house and in just two years of being in business, the brewing company has brewed over 100 different kinds of beer. Their core line-up is a Blonde Ale, German Wheat, Amber Ale, Belgian Double, Irish Red and Stout.

Co-owner, founder and fourth grade teacher Joel McClosky said he and co-owner Andrew Deming became friends through their wives and their shared love for NFL, guns and of course, beer. In 2009, the alcohol ban was lifted from Asheboro and McClosky said it opened many doors for local businesses to flourish. In 2011, McClosky said after seeing Bud Light in a beer garden at a community chili cook off in Bicentennial Park, Deming and himself decided then and there that they would start brewing together and bring a brewery to Asheboro.

“It was a great community event,” he said. “It was community businesses, organizations, charities, local produce–everything was focused on community and local. The small little beer garden they had was Bud Light. And so, Andrew and I were standing in that little quarantined area and looking around at everything, that is where we had our handshake moment that we were going to open up a brewery in Asheboro. This community to us was a community that deserved one.”

After a very successful Kickstarter campaign in July 2012, (a goal of $45,000 in 45 days exceeded their expectations when they yielded $52,000 in 45 days) they locked into the 100-year-old building that they are in today. After three years of renovation and planning, Four Saints opened its doors in May 2015 and have remained the go-to spot in downtown Asheboro.

McClosky is deeply embedded in the community and its efforts to sustain itself. Four Saints is also doing something innovative for artists with their Art Wall Project. Les Caison III, local artist and bartender at Four Saints spearheaded the idea of partially commissioning artists to create a unique piece of art that hangs in the brewery along with T-shirt and sticker designs to help promote the artist.

This Friday, Aug. 18 Four Saints is unveiling an ultra unique new beer that is, lawyer verified, North Carolina’s first legal Hemp Ale. McClosky said the seeds and flowers of the hemp plant is blended with an English Mild Ale recipe. The new beer unveils upon opening at 3 p.m. and goes through the night. Bob Crumley, owner of Founder’s Hemp will be hanging out from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a booth of products for sale set up. To learn more about Four Saints follow them on Facebook or visit their website.