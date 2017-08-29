[Business spotlight] Greensboro Ice House

The Greensboro Ice House opened in the fall of 1997, and has since been offering skating programs for hockey skating, figure skating and recreational skating for the general public. The Ice House is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. until midnight.

Chuck Burch is the general manager of the Ice House and grew up playing ice hockey and working at the ice rink in Raleigh. While attending North Carolina State University, Burch got a job at an ice rink and has stayed with it. Burch has been the general manager at the Greensboro Ice House for 12 years now.

Through his tenure as general manager and being involved in the ice skating rink business, Burch said much has changed over the years. He said things have changed in the sense that it is more kids playing sports in general and playing more sports, they are also playing a more variety of sports. Burch said the Ice House accommodates both sports-minded people as well as people who like to skate for fun.

Greensboro Ice House houses two youth hockey organizations, the Greensboro Youth Hockey Association. The association manages the Learn To Skate classes, as well as the house league hockey program or recreation hockey. The other youth hockey organization is the Triad Hockey Alliance, which is a joint venture with youth hockey in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem. They organize and manage the travel hockey programs. The Summit Figure Skating Club, manages and offer programs for local figure skaters at the Ice House.

“Skating is great exercise, it is fun and an outing an entire family can do, learn and have fun together,” Burch said. “It is a great way to spend afternoon and evening with family and if there is something like you like doing, we have other things to offer like learning to skate or having a birthday party or coming to summer camp or eventually becoming a figure skater or hockey player.”

To learn more, visit the Ice House’s website and click on schedule tab for general public skating times. The schedules are posted every month. On weekends, it costs $11 (including skate rental), and on weekdays it costs $7 (including skate rentals).