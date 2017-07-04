Business Spotlight: Midtown Cafe & Dessertery celebrates 30 years

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery opened in August of 1987 and has now been a part of the Winston-Salem landscape for 30 years. The front of house manager Brette Hearn describes the cafe as “classic American” cuisine and ambiance. The cafe serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and of course, desserts, “all pretty much made from scratch,” Hearn said.

Midtown Cafe & Dessertery takes pride in offering everyone’s level of comfort food and just about anything they are craving. Scott and Brenda Gerding own Midtown Café & Dessertery. Most recently, the general manager Jeff Cayton has also claimed a stake in the business as a partial owner. Premiering at the Thruway Shopping Center as simply a dessert shop, the cafe grew in popularity and numbers in only five years and then had to move to Stratford Village, where they have been ever since.

“Being a restaurant that has been open for 30 years, I think, is a feat in itself,” Hearn said. “Especially with the same ownership.”

Hearn said to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Midtown, there will be week-long “birthday party.” Hearn said the week will consist of “super, ridiculously” low prices for the whole week on desserts, drinks, and food, there will also be live music as well.

Even though much has changed over the past 30 years in Winston-Salem, Hearn reassures that the recipes for the desserts at Midtown have not changed a bit.

“Some clients that have been coming since day one still come on a regular basis for that one cake that stole their heart,” Hearn said.

Despite the advances in technologies over the years, Hearn said word of mouth is still their strongest advertising tool. Hearn said the customers of Midtown are all different ages and have come from all kinds of different backgrounds. Hearn said the cafe caters to Wake Forest students because that is Scott Gerding’s alma mater. Hearn said the sports teams and staff of the university frequent Midtown and students receive a free cookie (a long-standing tradition at Midtown) with the purchase of their meal. Hearn said being located near the hospital is also an advantage as well because there are people who come from all over who become regulars. Hearn said the clientele of Midtown has been changing to a younger crowd. Hearn said the cafe is starting to adjust to the change. Midtown offers craft beer and wine, comfortable pricing (Hearn said everything is just under $15) and hearty portions.

“You get a lot of bang for your buck here,” Hearn said. “In comparison to some of the other places you can go around here, you are definitely not going to leave hungry.”

Hearn and Cayton both agree it is Midtown’s mission to build the foundation for the future generation.

“We are a local business that wants to continue on for generations to come and still be vibrant and serve our community,” Cayton said. “We have been a member of the community for the past 30 years and we are looking forward to being a member of the community for the next 30 years.”

Midtown Cafe& Dessertery is open from Sunday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 9:30 a.m. Midtown Cafe & Dessertery offers catering, delivery and a grab-n-go service from their Midtown Market located inside of the cafe. Follow them on their Facebook and Instagram pages and check out their website www.midtowncafews.com for more information on their 30th anniversary or call them at (336) 724-9800. IG: @midtowncafe_ws