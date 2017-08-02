Business Spotlight: My Bagels and More

Greensboro’s newest bagel shop owner Steven Maschi wants the people of Greensboro and surrounding areas to know one thing above all else about My Bagels and More located on 5705 Inman Rd.

“We are a lot more than just a bagel shop, that’s the difference,” Maschi said.

Maschi said My Bagels and More is a restaurant with weekly specials that serves unique bagel creations, such as bagelwiches, all day breakfast, deli sandwiches, signature 100 percent beef hot dogs and they even have a coffee and bakery bar. Maschi said the price of food at My Bagels and More varies because there are so many different items to choose from.

Maschi said the weekly specials comes with a side and a drink as well as other fixings; this week’s special is a Bagel Poor Boy with shrimp and it comes with crab cakes, asparagus, hollandaise sauce and a drink all for $11. Regular menu items typically average out to be $6 to $8. Maschi said the real deals are in the all day breakfast options, which is priced at $5 or less. For the health conscious, Maschi said, they also serve salads with freshly made dressings.

While My Bagels and More lives up to its name, (especially the “and more” part) Maschi said bagels are still the heart of the business. My Bagels and More is owned and operated by Maschi and his two children, his daughter works front of house and his son is a chef. My Bagels and More opened on June 21 and Maschi said it has been a very successful first month for him and his crew.

“We are getting a lot of recognition from the local community,” Maschi said.

Speaking of recognition, Maschi said My Bagels and More was featured on FOX Channel 8 news the other night. Maschi said the coverage really gave My Bagels and More a jump in business for the summer.

“It turned out real well and we got a great response from it,” Maschi said.

Maschi is not new to the bagel business, before he moved to Greensboro he had a small bagel shop in Long Island, New York. Maschi said him and his son got together with other chef-friends and decided to open up My Bagels and More.

“We took off from there, it has been full steam ahead since we opened up,” Maschi said.

Maschi said he is a supervisor at a trucking company and he moved to the Triad for his job.

“We just decided to make the leap of faith,” Maschi said. “Some of the products that we are selling we felt like there was a need for it so we brought down our New York style bagels down here, as well as our signature hot dogs and French fries.

Maschi said he can’t decide his most favorite item on the menu but assures that there are so many good options to choose from.

“That is hard to tell, we have our signature bagel, and there are 12 of them and each one is better than the other,” Maschi said.

Some of their specialty bagel combinations include chicken ‘n’ bagels and a prime rib bagelwhich. Maschi said to accompany their signature bagels, there are 20 different flavors of cream cheese and 12 different flavors of butter, which is all custom made at My Bagels and More.

“I can’t pinpoint one thing that I like, because I like it all,” Maschi said. “The hot dogs are amazing we have seven signature dogs including the Bronx dog and Windy City dog.”

Maschi said he not only wants to serve the community by offering the best bagel combinations in town, but also by employing over 20 members of the Greensboro community. Maschi said in the near future they will open their drive-thru window as well as offer catering services.

Maschi’s message to readers would be come and enjoy the bagels, but “remember, it is My Bagels and More and the ‘more’ stands for a lot, lot more.”