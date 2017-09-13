[Business Spotlight] Old Town Draught House

By: Jessica Clifford

The Old Town Draught House is famous for being the bar on the University of North Carolina Greensboro’s campus that has served locals, students and faculty since 1996. However, the bar was not always named the Old Town Draught House. Originally, it was called Spring Garden Bar and Grill, until Natty Greens took over and changed the name. Since January 2006, Matt Lipp, the former manager at Natty Greens in downtown Greensboro, has now taken over as owner.

“It’s a casual pub,” Lipp said, “With good beers and good food.”

Lipp owes a lot of his success to UNCG, making him proud to call it, “the only bar on campus and the only bar with a liquor license on 17 [North Carolina] campuses.”

He is appreciative of the university police and the parking operations authority for assisting him when needed.

“The university is our bread and butter, they are really helpful,” Lipp said.

Old Town Draught House changes their drinks every day, giving the public more variation and selection. They also offer half-off draft beers every Wednesday. But, what is most interesting is that 50 percent of their sales go toward their food, with their Chicken Philly being their biggest seller.

Though the bar is known for its annual Beerun, which is the longest running road run in Greensboro, this October welcomes the public to a brand-new event – The Hair of the Dog Pet Adoption Fair and Fundraiser. Local breweries will donate kegs, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Guilford County Animal Shelter. This event will take place on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring a raffle, silent auction and a chance to adopt a dog on site. “We will keep it fun and light-hearted,” said Taylor Rechtin, an Old Town Draught House employee who came up with the fundraiser’s idea.

Save the date to come out and enjoy some drinks, good people and some furry friends at Old Town Draught House, located at 1205 Spring Garden St. in Greensboro.