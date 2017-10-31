[Business Spotlight] Tap Hopper Tour

Only a year ago, Tap Hopper Tour brought a new avenue for drinking and socializing to the Triad.

The tour takes 14 friends on a ride in a shuttle bus, to explore three breweries in over three hours. For those wanting larger group tours, a 30-person ride can take place in two buses.

Tour-goers will learn about local brewing and taste three samples of seasonal or year-round beer, while also selecting a 7 oz “taster’s choice” brew. Water and snacks are provided and people can get 20 percent off meals at World of Beer once the tour is over.

Tour-goers can also purchase beer to take home and store it in the bus’s cooler during the ride.

“Anybody can just go to a bar and sit and have a drink,” said co-owner Patrick Sanecki. “You are getting more of a social and full-experience by doing it with us.”

Sanecki and his co-owner, Niels Larsen, have over 30 years of experience in restaurant and bar, culinary and hospitality businesses.

In October, they changed things up by adding three new breweries, including Gibbs Hundred Brewing Company, Little Brother Brewing and Horigan’s House of Taps to their original set of six brewing partners. With new breweries also comes three new rotating tour rotations.

Tours are every Saturday, with custom tours for groups occurring anytime during the week. Dates are already filling up for holiday tours. Register online or over the phone to request a time slot for family and friends over the holiday season.

Many seem to enjoy the tour including one person who told Sanecki, “I feel like I had a vacation in Greensboro.”

Sanecki believes the tour is a great way to bring local businesses and community members together.

“It’s something that our growing community needed to get people out and about,” he said.

For more information about upcoming events and specials follow Tap Hopper Tours on Facebook and Instagram @taphoppertours.