[Business spotlight] Toshi’s Cafe

By: Jessica Clifford

Six years ago, the quirky café, Coffee and Roses, was located on High Point Road. This unique mix of a restaurant, where you could buy your coffee and also pick up some flowers, was forced to close due to the construction of Gate City Boulevard.

However, that did not stop Toshi Yoshida, the owner of the café, from going somewhere else and creating a new restaurant, this time based on the interesting mix of coffee and sushi. Soon after, Yoshida opened Toshi’s Café in the Adams Farm Shopping Center. He had experience preparing sushi and wanted to incorporate it into his new restaurant, where he also serves sandwiches, smoothies, baked goods and breakfast.

“It’s a good place for someone that never tried sushi before,” Yoshida said.

He puts a lot of emphasis on making the sushi just the way the customer likes it: by adding more vegetables or fish if desired. Yoshida also knows his customers enjoy free treats with their meals. Therefore, every Monday he adds free drinks to their purchase and hands out samples of his tiramisu and cake.

The café is an intimate area, with an option to eat in or take out. However, if you are ever in the mood to read a good Manga novel, it is best to order and stay there because Yoshida lets his customers read his 2,000-book collection decorating one wall of the café.

“[Toshi’s Café] is a great place to meet good people, your friends and family,” Yoshida said. “We still need this kind of place in the area.”

Toshi’s Café is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.