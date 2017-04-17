Buy Local Campaign in Winston-Salem Picks up Steam

(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.) In 2016, Bill Erickson, owner of Be Shoes, and Rob Simon, owner of Windsor Jewelers, founded the Triad Buy Local campaign in an effort to educate the public as to the benefits of shopping with local merchants. Both business owners feel like the campaign is generating awareness.

“Small businesses in the area are telling their story and it seems to be making a difference,” said Erickson. “During the holiday sales blitz, we appeared on local media outlets and talked with everyone who came into our store. People are definitely catching on about how their dollar goes much further, and does much more good, when it’s spent here at home.”

Melanie Barbee, owner of Rolly’s Baby Boutique adds, “I moved from the corporate world to owning a small business, and I know from personal experience that our local business owners provide a personal touch that you just can’t get from buying from out of market online websites. Spring is a big season for me and I appreciate the local customers who are making it a point to support Rolly’s”.

Thus far, a dozen businesses have signed on to support the Buy Local initiative. They are:

· Be Shoes: Thruway Shopping Center (Winston-Salem)

· Carpet Super Mart , 4114 Spring Garden Street (Greensboro)

· Golding Farms Foods: (Clemmons)

· Little Richards Barbeque: Clemmons, Mt. Airy, Walkertown and Yadkinville

· Norman Stockton: 249 South Stratford Road (Winston-Salem)

· Old Town Clock 3738 Reynolda Road (Winston-Salem)

· Metropolitan Rug Center 1401 South Stratford Road (Winston-Salem)

· Pfaff’s Auto Glass: 3125 Peters Creek Parkway (Winston-Salem)

· Rolly’s: Thruway Shopping Center (Winston-Salem)

· Salem Gymnastics and Swimming 4870 Country Club Road (Winston-Salem)

· Two Men and a Truck Greensboro and Winston-Salem

· Windsor Jewelers: 526 South Stratford Road (Winston-Salem)

For more information, or to join the Buy Local campaign, call Gene Blackwelder at 336-703-6336.