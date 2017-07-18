BUY-ONE, GET-ONE WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE AT PIEDMONT TRIAD HARRIS TEETER LOCATIONS

http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com/buy-one-get-one-harris-teeter/

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Wyndham Championship tournament week begins four weeks from today, and now through the end of the tournament, fans can purchase two tickets for the price of one at Piedmont Triad Harris Teeter locations, the tournament announced today. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, 2017 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Today through August 20, while supplies last, two “good any day” Wyndham Championship tickets for this year’s tournament are available for the price of one at all Piedmont Triad-area Harris Teeter locations. A Harris Teeter VIC card is required to get the two-for-one deal.

The $55 tickets available at Harris Teeter are good for tournament admission on any day of tournament week. As always, children ages 15 and under are admitted free with a paying adult so a family of four with two children ages 15 or younger can attend the Wyndham Championship for just $55 per day.

About the Wyndham Championship: – Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com, www.Ticketmaster.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Worldwide, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella®, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Foursquare, Flickr and YouTube.

About Wyndham Worldwide – Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange, holiday parks, and managed home rentals. With a collective inventory of nearly 130,000 places to stay across more than 110 countries on six continents, Wyndham Worldwide and its 38,000 associates welcomes people to experience travel the way they want. This is enhanced by Wyndham Rewards®, the Company’s re-imagined guest loyalty program across its businesses, which is making it simpler for members to earn more rewards and redeem their points faster. For more information, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.