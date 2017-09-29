PressWire Buyer & Cellar runs Oct. 11–22, 2017 with Triad Stage/Winston-Salem partnership Charles Womack

(Winston-Salem, NC) — Triad Stage is kicking off its 5th season in Winston-Salem with Buyer & Cellar, Jonathan Tolins’ hilarious 2013 Drama Desk Award-winning production about the luxury and loneliness of celebrity. Alex More, a not-so-successful gay actor somewhere north of 30, finds himself in the basement of one of Hollywood’s biggest icons (instantly recognizable from her profile and famous lines like “Hello, gorgeous.”). Hired to operate the shopping mall – complete with stores and a food court – in the basement of one of the houses on the star’s estate, Alex spends most of his days alone dusting and dreaming – until one day a bell rings, a door opens and he’s standing toe-to-toe with the celebrity herself. Buyer & Cellar runs October 11 – October 22, 2017. Opening Night is Saturday, October 14.

About the production – The creative team includes: director Donna Baldwin-Bradby, scenic designer Rob Eastman-Mullins, costume designer Jennifer Stanley, lighting designer Robert Perry, and sound designer Jane Shaw. Cindi Rush is the casting director, and the stage manager is Melissa Nathan.

The star is Christopher Geary, a NYC-based actor making his Triad Stage debut. Christopher has his MFA from Yale School of Drama and has appeared in These Paper Bullets! (Yale Rep, Geffen Playhouse, Atlantic Theater); Cymbeline, Imogen Says Nothing (Yale Rep); Design for Living, The Cat and the Canary (Berkshire Theatre Group); Come Back Richard Simmons (Ant Fest); and Losing Tom Pecinka (Here Arts, Ice Factory).

More information on the production can be found online at www.triadstage.org.

Performance and special event information

All performances are at the Hanesbrands Theater, located at 209 Spruce St N, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Show times for Buyer & Cellar are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings. Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m. There are no matinee performances during previews.

Opening Night is Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. The Pay-What-You-Can performances are Wednesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 18.

Technically Talking, a behind-the-scenes discussion with members of the design team is Thursday, October 12, immediately following the 7:30 p.m. preview performance.

The InSight Series with a noted expert who will be discussing the world of the play will be held on Sunday, October 15, immediately following the 2:00 p.m. matinee performance. The InSight Speaker is Michael Garval, a Professor of French at North Carolina State University specializing in celebrity culture.

PostScript, a lively, open discussion with the cast, will be held on Thursday, October 19, immediately following the 7:30 p.m. performance.

There will also be a special screening of Funny Girl on Tuesday, October 10 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at A/perture Cinema in downtown Winston-Salem. Attendees will receive a discount on tickets to Buyer & Cellar.

About Triad Stage – Triad Stage is a professional not-for-profit regional theater company based in Greensboro’s downtown historic district and producing work in Greensboro and downtown Winston-Salem. All Triad Stage productions are created in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina using the best of local and national talent. Triad Stage gratefully acknowledges the support of its Season Sponsors: Blue Zoom, the North Carolina Arts Council, ArtsGreensboro and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Season passes and single tickets are currently on sale for the 17th Season. For more information about the 17th Season, please visit www.triadstage.org. Triad Stage celebrates the holidays with A Christmas Carol (November 24 – December 24, 2017) at Hanesbrands Theatre in Winston-Salem and Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity (December 5 – December 24, 2017) at The Pyrle Theater in Greensboro.

All Triad Stage productions feature the bold acting and breathtaking design that have been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal and by the American Theatre Wing, founder of the Tony Awards®, which named Triad Stage one of the top ten most promising theatres in the country as a recipient of the 2010 National Theatre Company Grant. Triad Stage has also earned accolades including “Best North Carolina Production of 2010” for The Glass Menagerie by Triangle Arts & Entertainment magazine; “One of the Best Regional Theatres in America”, New York’s Drama League; “Best Live Theater” (thirteen years running), Go Triad/News & Record; and “Professional Theater of the Year” (2003, 2011), North Carolina Theatre Conference.

To purchase tickets or for performance information on Buyer & Cellar, call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336.272.0160 or visit www.triadstage.org.