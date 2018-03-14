CABINOTCH INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS PAINTS  SALVATION ARMY BOYS & GIRLS CLUB GYM

(Last Updated On: March 14, 2018)

On Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2018, volunteers from Cabinotch Innovative Solutions painted The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point’s gymnasium.

Picture – (Cabinotch Innovation Solutions Volunteers)

The team of volunteers from Cabinotch Innovative Solutions represents the nationwide sales team, who met at their Greensboro headquarters for a day of team building. Together they provided paint and supplies for the project and spent 4 hours painting two fresh coats of royal blue paint on the gym’s previously plain white walls.

Captain Bobby Jackson explained, “We want to thank our friends at Cabinotch for providing the resources and personnel needed to give our gymnasium a much needed face lift. Words cannot express the joy on our children’s and parent’s faces upon seeing the incredible improvements.”

The Salvation Army of High Point would like to express their sincerest thanks to the volunteers from Cabinotch Innovative Solutions for their incredible support, hard work, and paint donation. The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is excited to continue providing a safe place for local children to learn, grow, and play!

# # #

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through the broadest array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.

About Cabinotch Innovative Solutions

Cabinotch is a component manufacturer servicing custom cabinet makers. We manufacture components for custom cabinet boxes to your specifications utilizing state of the art CNC machinery. Components can be ordered via our website by the box or via your completed custom design utilizing partner design software. Your specifications are met to within 1/100th of an inch and once the order is placed it is shipped in 5-7 working days. This process will save you time and money while increasing your shops capacity.