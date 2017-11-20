Call About Burglary Leads to a Death Investigation

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2017)

GREENSBORO POLICE

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 20, 2017) – An early morning call about a burglary on Seminole Dr. today took an unexpected turn after police discovered an unresponsive man in a neighboring yard.

Police were dispatched to 1348 Seminole Dr. at 5:13 am after an anonymous caller contacted GM911 about a man who had entered the home, and then fled when confronted by its occupants. Responding officers saw a man matching the description provided by the homeowners, and after a brief foot pursuit, took him into custody.

Other officers on scene then discovered an unresponsive man in the yard of an adjacent home. Police and medical personnel performed first aid; but, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The deceased’s manner of death is unclear; however, the police have classified it as suspicious. His body is being transferred to the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation, and a possible determination on the manner and cause of death.

The victim has been identified, however his next of kin has not been notified yet.

Detectives are currently questioning the burglary suspect about the incident. The connection between the burglary and death is unclear at this point.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.