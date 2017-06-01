Call for Chefs and Educators at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Farmers Market Inc. announces a call for area chefs and educators as part of a dynamic new local foods promotion initiative at the market. The market is seeking chefs and food enthusiasts with experience in demonstrations, tastings and healthy eating workshops to be scheduled at the market on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

The demonstrations and classes will be held in the recently established upfitted Market’s Harvest Learning Café, a 900 square foot kitchen area and a new classroom adjacent to the market devoted to increasing the public’s awareness and consumption of local foods through cooking demonstrations, tastings and food-related educational workshops. A modest stipend will be provided.

Ideal guest presenters possess these attributes:

· Strong background nutrition, dietetics, food safety, food preparation and/or food demonstration/preparation classes.

· Comfortable in a demonstration kitchen, cooking with seasonal and local ingredients

· Comfortable interacting with large crowds, answering questions and demonstrating food preparation

· Excellent written and oral communication skills

· Aware of local, state and federal health and sanitation laws, ie Serv Safe or Safe Plate certified

· Understand basic techniques and be able to demonstrate proper usage of kitchen equipment, like knives, blenders, mixers, electric burners, etc.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete an interest survey HERE: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZLQHYL9. For additional questions, please contact Local Business Coordinator Angie Johnson at gfmarketevents@gmail.com.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.

www.GSOFarmersMarket.org – GFM provides Greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local foods and crafts while interacting with producers and each other in a friendly and diverse social setting.

GFM encourages and supports growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve Greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.