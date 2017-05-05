Call for Local Musicians at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Farmers Market Inc. announces a call for local musicians as part of their place making efforts for the local community. The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market (501 Yanceyville) is recognized as hub of activity and gathering, a longtime Greensboro tradition. A typical market Saturday has 1,500 patrons, increasing to as many as 5,000 on peak summer days. The market offers several opportunities for local musicians at the market:

· The market hosts a monthly fundraiser event each month to help underwrite the cost of operations. The market schedules individual, duos or groups for two slots: 7:45am-9:30am and 9:45am-11:30am. A modest guarantee stipend is provided to supplement tips.

· Every Saturday, May through November, the market offers outdoor busking options (weather permitting and not for above mentioned fundraiser events). Musicians will setup on the lawn and be supplied a small riser under a designated tent with electrical hookup. The market will purchase a CD from the performing musician(s) and make promotion announcements. Anchor vendors and picnic tables are also located on the lawn.

· Musicians may set up and man their own merchandise tables with cds, t-shirts, and stickers for sale before and after set.

Both sign up opportunities can be found: https://www.signupgenius.com/index.cfm?go=c.SignUpSearch

For additional questions, please contact Angie at gfmarketevents@gmail.com.

About the Market – Greensboro Farmers Market, Inc. (GFM) operates the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market on behalf of the City of Greensboro. GFM is a 501c3 nonprofit. GFM provides greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and setting. GFM encourages and supports the growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve greater Greensboro’s economy, support better health through healthy eating and build social and community connections.

Location and Hours of Operation – The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville Street, is located at the corner of Lindsey Street and Yanceyville Street across from the War Memorial Stadium and operates year round on Saturdays 7 am to 12 pm and seasonally on Wednesday 8 am- 1 pm (April 19 – December 20). The Market is an indoor facility with free admission, WiFi, and plenty of free parking as well as an ATM on site.