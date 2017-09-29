Callicutt named as MS Senior Guilford County Pageant

Sat., Sept. 23, the MS Senior Guilford County Pageant crowned Guilford County’s fourth Senior Queen. Jeanne Callicutt from Greensboro was honored with the title and crown of “Ms. Senior Guilford County 2017”. If she chooses, Jeanne can compete in the 2018 North Carolina State Pageant in Southern Pines.

Janet Wagner of High Point, was chosen as 1st runner up. The candidates had a five minute interview with our distinguished judges, Lisa Dames, singer/entertainer; Carrie Varnedore, fashionista with Songbirds Bridal; Debbi Butner, Director of Development at the Shepherds Center in Kernersville. Additionally the candidates were judged on their “I Believe” statement, evening gown and talent.

Hostess and sponsor for this event was Spring Arbor of Greensboro. Mistress of Ceremonies was WFMYTV’s Reporter Hope Ford. Music and entertainment was provided by Ronnie Conaway from Kernersville. Special entertainment was provided by Ann Taylor, Ms Senior Guilford County 2015.

An attendance of 50+ attended the crowning event at the beautiful Spring Arbor of Greensboro, 5125 Michaux Drive, Greensboro, NC. The goal of the Senior Guilford County Pageant is to enhance the image of women who have reached the “Age of Perfection”, 60 years or better and seeks to honor women who display dignity, maturity, and inner beauty.